Attorney convicted of misdemeanor assault in scuffle

Buffalo attorney John P. Liberti was convicted Wednesday of breaking a man's ankle in a scuffle in the Town Ballroom in March 2010 but was spared automatic disbarment and a possible state prison term.

Erie County Judge Michael F. Pietruszka, who heard two days of testimony at a nonjury trial last week, found Liberti, 49, guilty of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

The judge ruled that prosecutors had proved Liberti's actions caused the painful injury to Brian E. Parkin, 48, a sergeant on the corrections staff at Wende Correctional Facility, but not that he did it intentionally. Liberti closed his eyes as the judge ruled him not guilty on the felony count of second-degree assault that a grand jury had lodged against him last year. He declined to comment as he left the courtroom with his wife, Marcy, and his parents.

Liberti still faces professional disciplinary proceedings and a local jail term of up to one year when he is sentenced Aug. 22.

Parkin, who is due for more surgery on his ankle next week, was hugged by his longtime girlfriend, Joanne Cauly, as the verdict was announced.

Parkin, who has a civil suit pending against Liberti, said as he left court that he is "still in pain," but "happy there's something documented about this man's behavior.

The incident came at the end of a concert by the group Train after Parkin mistakenly accused Marcy Liberti of taking his leather jacket off a railing near the stage instead of her own.

Benjamin Bruns, 24, who was working a spotlight nearby, confirmed testimony by Parkin and Cauly that Liberti attacked him from behind.

However, bartenders Stephen Joyce and Jennifer Kud both testified that they saw Parkin and Liberti facing each other during the confrontation. The bartenders supported testimony by William Kushman and Maria Caserta, who went to the concert with the Libertis.

Caserta said that as Parkin falsely accused Marcy Liberti of taking his leather jacket, he scratched the rear of her neck trying to pull the coat off her.

Caserta called Parkin "somewhat of a bully" for nudging both her and Kushman out of the way to improve his own view of the stage.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Parkin told the judge he was "blind-sided and attacked from behind" by the 5-foot-6, 160-pound Liberti and in being knocked to the floor was immediately in "excruciating pain" from a triple fracture of his right ankle.

