Yemeni troops battle tribal militias; 38 dead

Fighters from Yemen's powerful tribal militias fired on government buildings Tuesday, prompting soldiers to respond with intense shelling in street battles that left at least 38 dead as the uprising against President Ali Abdullah Saleh threatened to become a militia-led revolt.

Medical officials said 24 tribesmen were killed in the fiercest fighting on Sana's streets in years. Government officials said 14 soldiers were killed and 20 were missing as the situation deteriorated following the collapse of an Arab mediation effort to get Saleh to step down.

As the battles developed, the heart of Yemen's capital was turned into a no man's land with heavy gunfire, mortar rounds and artillery fire from government forces.

As the death toll mounted, Saleh called for a cease-fire. A statement from his office called on both sides to lay down their arms and asked the tribesmen to withdraw from government buildings they seized.

Both sides traded blame for triggering the latest violence, further deepening the rifts and suggesting Yemen could be stumbling toward a potentially bloody showdown between well-armed tribal militias and pro-Saleh troops. A statement by opposition groups accused Saleh of "dragging the country to chaos." The Interior Ministry, in turn, blamed the bloodshed on Sheik Sadeq al-Ahmar, the head of Yemen's largest tribe, called the Hashid.

Saleh has refused to step down despite three months of nearly nonstop protests calling for an end to his 32-year rule. He also snubbed attempts by neighboring Arab countries to negotiate his exit.

But the decision by al-Ahmar's tribe and others to take up arms sharply alters the balance.

Yemen's tribes are considered essential allies for any government to survive. Al-Ahmar and others had abandoned Saleh two months ago even though the president is a member of the Hashid clan. But the tribes decided to keep their weapons in check even as government forces fired on street demonstrations in attacks that have claimed more than 150 lives.

"The defection of Sheik al-Ahmar was a very harsh blow because any ruler in Yemen survives only though tribal support," said Faris al-Saqqaf, a political analyst at the independent Future Research Center in Sana.