Lew-Port teachers' insurance trust fund probed

Federal agents have taken an interest in the health insurance plan used by the Lewiston-Porter School District's teachers.

Paul J. Accardo, owner of Flexcare, the Niagara Falls insurance brokerage that helps manage the health insurance trust fund for the Lew-Port teachers' union, said he was interviewed May 10 by the FBI.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Labor Department operative questioned another Flexcare employee, while an Internal Revenue Service agent talked to an outside accountant who works on the trust fund.

No documents were seized, Accardo said.

"They had no subpoena. They asked for nothing," he said Friday. "I was open with them. I told them I expected them a while ago."

In October, the union received a report from the Walsh Group, a West Seneca company, which said there was a $750,000 discrepancy between the amount of money the trust fund paid out over the previous five years and how much it was supposed to have paid.

Accardo declared Friday that it's "impossible" that anyone was stealing money from the trust fund or paying benefits to people who shouldn't be receiving them.

"There's absolutely no way of doing it. I've talked to the accountants," Accardo said. "There's no cash here. It's all checks."

He said the Walsh report was simply incomplete because it didn't take into account the costs of insurance claims for retired teachers, which also are paid through the trust fund.

Walsh Group President Julius W. Aebly Jr. was unavailable for comment Friday.

Kevin Jaruszewski, the teachers union president, said the Walsh report will be discussed at a special Board of Education meeting Monday.

"We're hoping for an explanation [of the discrepancy] so we can go forward and negotiate a contract," Jaruszewski said.

He said that as part of contract talks, the union and the district hired the Walsh Group to study how much money was needed to cover health benefits for the union members. The district allocates a negotiated amount of money to the trust fund each year.

"The money never touches the union. We don't write the checks," Jaruszewski said.

"There are nine trustees, teachers who volunteer to sit down and figure out how much they have and what level of benefits they need," Accardo said.

He said Flexcare is a consultant to the trustees.

The teachers' last contract expired three years ago, Jaruszewski said.

The trust fund had a $3.2 million reserve in 2009, but Accardo said that has fallen to $2.2 million as the district paid less into the fund because of the surplus.

Accardo said there's another report from Segal Company, an actuarial firm hired by Flexcare.

