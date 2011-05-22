Commuting Concerns / Trouble spots for the upcoming week

I-190/Niagara Thruway (Niagara Falls/Lewiston): Southbound ramp to Exit 21A (LaSalle Expressway) is closed, detour posted; and lane restrictions between Exits 21A and 25 (Upper Mountain Road, Lewiston).

I-190/Niagara Thruway (Town of Tonawanda): Lane restrictions all week on ramps to eastbound I-290 (Youngmann Memorial Highway); and lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all week between Exit 15 (Sheridan Drive) and Exit 17 (River Road).

I-290/Youngmann Memorial Highway (Town of Tonawanda): Lane restrictions on westbound ramp to I-190 southbound.

Aero Drive (Cheektowaga): Closed between Wehrle Road and Holtz Drive.

Eggert Road (Town of Tonawanda): Closed between Parker Boulevard and Fries Road.

Big Tree Road (Hamburg): Lane restrictions at Route 62 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week.

Glenalby Road (Town of Tonawanda): Closed at Parker Boulevard. Detour posted.

Klein Road (Town of Amherst): Lane restrictions between Oakridge Drive and Chapel Woods from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. all week.

Niagara Falls Boulevard/Route 62 (Town of Tonawanda): Lane restrictions between Glenalby Road and Greenhaven Terrace from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week.

Sheridan Drive/Route 324 (Town of Tonawanda): Ramps to I-190 northbound closed all week. Detour posted.

Parker Boulevard (Town of Tonawanda): Closed between Glenalby and Brompton roads. Look for detour.

Walden Avenue (Cheektowaga): Lane restrictions between Harlem Road and I-90 (Thruway) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week.

Youngs Road (Amherst, Cheektowaga): Lane restrictions between Renaissance Drive and Verdi Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. all week; closed between Lawrence Bell and Aero drives. Detour posted.

For more information on these and other road projects in Western New York and Southern Ontario, visit the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website at: www.nittec.org.