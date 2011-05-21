POLICE & COURTS

Buffalo man, 19, stabbed in neck, taken to ECMC

A 19-year-old Pine Street man was listed in fair condition late Friday in Erie County Medical Center after undergoing surgery for a neck wound he suffered in a stabbing, Northwest District police said.

At about 1:40 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Crowley Avenue.

They found a passer-by and the victim's girlfriend administering first-aid to the victim who was later identified as Felix Wilson, 19, of Buffalo

Wilson was transported by Rural/Metro Ambulance to ECMC.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the police confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.

***

Byron-Bergen student dies at Route 19 rail crossing

BERGEN -- A Bergen teen died Friday afternoon after he was struck by two trains in the Village of Bergen, Genesee County sheriff's officials said.

Eric C. Wall, 16, a student at Byron-Bergen High School, died at about 2:47 p.m. Sheriff's officials said he ran north along a sidewalk and beneath a lowered pedestrian gate, into the path of a westbound Amtrak train. The victim also was struck by an eastbound CSX freight train.

The accident occurred where Route 19 crosses the CSX tracks. The youth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Byron-Bergen School Superintendent Scott G. Martzloff said support services were arranged to assist students, family and staff.

***

Bandit terrorizes two in Hirschbeck invasion

A man and woman were terrorized in a home invasion-robbery early Friday in an apartment on Hirschbeck Street, near Broadway, police said.

At about 12:30 a.m., a man forced his way through a rear door, duct-taped the hands of the two behind their backs, made them lie on the floor and poured lighter fluid on them. The intruder also kicked the man in the face, police said.

The robber took $100 in cash, a television, cell phone and gold earrings.

The bandit was described as a light-complected black man, 6-foot, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and wearing a black skull cap, red and black scarf, black coat, black-rimmed glasses and black Nike sneakers.

***

East Delavan Ave. home peppered by 6 gunshots

A house in the 1300 block of East Delavan Avenue was shot up at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Buffalo police said.

Six shots went through the siding of the house -- the third time the gunshots have targeted the house, police added.

***

Riverside man accused of menacing, firing AK-47

A Riverside man was arrested early Friday and charged with firing a shot from an AK-47 to break up a fight between his mother and sister, Northwest District police said.

John Burkett, 27, of Heward Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing.

Police said that after the fight began, Burkett fired the AK-47 into the air from a porch, then pointed the weapon at several people, police said.

***

Federal jury convicts man of crack possession

A federal jury Friday convicted Montu Lighten, 38, of the Town of Tonawanda, of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

Trial evidence showed that Lighten possessed about 20 grams of crack when police raided his residence in 2009, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel L. Violanti said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Town of Tonawanda police.

***

Man with knife robs woman on Summer Street

A woman was mugged at knifepoint at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Summer Street just west of Richmond Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim was grabbed from behind by a man, forced against a door, and a knife was held to her neck.

The man fled with the woman's wallet, described as long and electric blue, which contained her driver's license, military ID and $160 in cash.

***

Woman's body found in car pulled from Buffalo River

Police divers pulled a woman's body and a badly damaged car from the Buffalo River on Friday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident was a suicide.

The woman had apparently driven the car into the water at the foot of Babcock Street at about 6:30 a.m.

***

Shots fired at man chased through school parking lot

Two people fired four shots at a man as they chased him through the parking lot of Burgard High School overnight Thursday, police said.

The victim was in front of his Van Gorder Street home, police said, when two men emerged from his backyard just after midnight, chased him to the parking lot of the school and fired the shots.

Police found shell casings from two kinds of guns in the parking lot.