The daily dish...

Canned at Cannes...

Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier was booted out of the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday for a bizarre, rambling news conference in which he said he sympathizes with Adolf Hitler.

The comments had ignited shock from the moment they spilled out of the director's mouth, causing Kirsten Dunst, an actress in his film "Melancholia," to lean over and whisper to von Trier, "Oh my God, this is terrible."

Festival President Gilles Jacob said von Trier had been banned from the rest of this year's festival, although he would not elaborate if the filmmaker might be allowed back in the future. It was an unprecedented move by the festival, which in 2000 had bestowed its highest honor on von Trier's earlier film, "Dancer in the Dark."

The filmmaker's comments had "stained the reputation for the festival" Jacob said.

Von Trier's current film, "Melancholia," remains in competition for all Cannes prizes -- including the top Palme d'Or award -- but if it wins any he will not be allowed to attend Sunday's closing ceremony.

At a news conference for the film Wednesday, von Trier spoke about his German heritage, and in a rambling speech said he understood and sympathized with Hitler. The director said afterward he had been joking and later issued an apology.

***

Albom show on TNT...

The Motor City is getting another shot at small-screen exposure: Cable network TNT is developing a show created by Detroit newspaper columnist, author and radio host Mitch Albom.

The same week that ABC officially canceled crime drama "Detroit 1-8-7," TNT announced plans for the untitled hourlong Albom show as part of a slate of projects during its upfront presentation in New York. That's when networks present schedules to prospective advertisers.

TNT described the show as set in a Motor City radio station and "following a station manager who, against his wishes, returns home to try and breathe life into his struggling city."

Albom, who is best known for "Tuesdays With Morrie," a memoir that sold millions and spawned a made-for-TV movie, said he's writing the pilot and expects it to debut sometime next year. He described it as a comedy with some drama.

***

'Titanic' in 3-D...

"Titanic" is coming back to theaters in 3-D.

Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox announced Thursday that James Cameron's Oscar-winning film will be re-released next April 6.

It will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Titanic setting sail April 10.

Cameron says the film was "painstakingly" converted to 3-D and promises "an epic experience."

"Titanic" was released in 1997 and won 11 Academy Awards and grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide.