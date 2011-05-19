Around & about

Jankovic ousted in Brussels

Fourth-seeded Jelena Jankovic of Serbia was upset by Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Brussels Open on Wednesday.

It was the latest setback on clay this spring for Jankovic, who failed to progress beyond the second round of three of the four tournaments she has played on the surface.

World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki opened her bid for the inaugural Brussels Open title by beating American Varvara Lepchenko 6-4, 7-6 (5).

***

Indy practice washed out

Rain washed out Wednesday's Indianapolis 500 practice, the fourth time in five days that rain shortened or eliminated a session.

Crews tried to keep the track dry, but track officials called off practice just after 4 p.m.

The teams are preparing for qualifying on Saturday and Sunday, when the order for the start of the May 29 race will be determined.

***

Choi makes big donation

K.J. Choi is giving $200,000 from his win at The Players Championship to help victims of the tornados that ravaged the southeastern United States.

Choi says that while winning The Players was a defining point in his career, those affected by the tornados are going through a low point. He wants the victims to know that their troubles are not being ignored.

From News and wire service reports.