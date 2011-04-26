OSMANI, Shehat R.

OSMANI - Shehat R. April 25, 2011 age 92. Beloved husband of 59 years to Mukades (nee Jegeni) Osmani; dearest father of Flora and Bedrije Osmani; devoted grandfather of Eliza Osmani; dear brother of Haidar, Bajram, Haki, Ismtka and the late Gani and Hurie Tonuzi. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry St.), where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Women and Children's Hospital, 219 Bryant Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222 and Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga NY 14227. Mr. Osmani was the owner of Osmani Insurance Agency for 32 years, retiring in January of 1993. He spent many years as a member of "Captive Nations" an organization that worked at freeing countries from communism.