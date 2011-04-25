Snedeker defeats Donald in playoff

The toughest part of Brandt Snedeker's day was spent in the clubhouse.

Snedeker posted an out-of-nowhere 7-under 64 on Sunday to come from six shots behind to the top spot at The Heritage, with the early leaders still nearly two hours from completing their rounds.

So Snedeker headed inside to watch, wait and see if he'd get back on the course. He eventually did, beating Luke Donald in a playoff Sunday and denying the Englishman a chance at No. 1.

"It was brutal," Snedeker said of his time in front of the TV. "I don't want them to do bad, but I don't want them to do great, either."

In the end, Snedeker had the great finish, surviving against one of the world's best in a gritty three-hole playoff for his second career PGA Tour win and first since the 2007 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., in his rookie season.

"To win this time, after all the hard work I put in the last three or four years, trying to improve, trying to get better," he said. "I feel like my game is finally there."

Snedeker birdied seven of his first 12 holes to grab the lead just as the final pair of Donald and defending champion Jim Furyk teed off. Then Snedeker closed the final round with a 12-foot birdie putt on the signature lighthouse hole.

Donald would've risen to the top spot in the world from No. 3 had he won. His countryman, Lee Westwood, moved from No. 2 to No. 1, replacing Martin Kaymer, after winning the Indonesian Masters earlier Sunday.

-----

Eger, McNulty win

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The putt to extend the playoff looked like a tap-in to Kenny Perry. Maybe 14 inches. His opponents saw it as somewhat longer. Closer to 3 feet, they said.

Bottom line: Perry missed.

As a result, David Eger and Mark McNulty won the better-ball Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf on the second playoff hole Sunday against Perry and Scott Hoch.

Eger and McNulty, who started four shots off the lead in the 54-hole event at The Club at Savannah Harbor, shot 11-under 61 in the final round for a 27-under 189. Perry and Hoch shot 64 to get into the playoff.

Second-round co-leaders Wayne Levi and Keith Fergus finished with a 66 for a 26-under 190, tied for third with Russ Cochran and Mark Weibe (60), David Frost and Michael Allen (62), Corey Pavin and Tom Lehman (64) and Ian Baker-Finch and Joe Ozaki (64).

In the playoff, both teams settled for par on the 18th, a 457-yard, par-4. They returned to play the hole again. This time, all four players failed to hold the sloped green with their approaches but all chipped fairly close.

But it ended when, after McNulty tapped in for par, Hoch and Perry missed short putts to extend the match.

"I was very surprised," Eger said. "I never expected Kenny to miss that putt."