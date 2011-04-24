Stocks in the news/1 Week of April 17-23

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Quarterly unless noted otherwise

Access National .....03 from .02

Applied Indl Tech .....19 from .17

Citizens & Nthn .....14 from .13

Codorus Valley Bcp .....09 from .08

Crestwood Midstrm .....44 from .43

Crosstex Engy Inc .....09 from .08

Crosstex Engy LP .....29 from .26

Donegal Grp A .....12 from .115

Donegal Grp B .....1075 from .1025

General Electric .....15 from .14

Janus Capital Grp .....05Q from .04A

Kinder Morg Engy ....1.14 from 1.13

Kinder Morg Mgmt ....1.14 from 1.13

Legacy Reserves .....53 from .525

New Market Corp .....20 from .15

Newmont Mining .....20 from .15

PPG Inds .....57 from .55

Peoples Utd Fncl .....1575 from .155

Sonoco Pdts .....29 from .28

Southern Co .....4725 from .455

StoneMor Ptrs .....585 from .575

Susquehanna Bcshs .....02 from .01

Wells Fargo & Co .....12 from .05

Western Gas Ptrs .....39 from .38

Whirlpool Corp .....50 from .43

g- Canadian funds

EXTRA OR SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Diamond Offshore Drill .75

Freeport McM Copper&Gold .50

INITIATED CASH DIVIDENDS

Kinder Morgan Inc .14Q

RESUMED DIVIDEND

SLM Corp .10Q

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Hudson City Bncp .....08 from .15

DECLARED STOCK SPLITS

ESB Financial ....6 for 5

Fastenal co ....2 for 1

Merit Medical Sys ....5 for 4

Orsus Xelent Tech ....1 for 12 reverse

STOCK SPLITS LAST WEEK

GenVec Inc ....1 for 10 reverse

ANNUAL EARNINGS HIGHER

GAAP fully diluted from 10K

DGSE Cos .....55 vs (.03)

Layne Christensen ....1.53 vs .07

Tenn Cmce Bncp .....24 vs (1.50)

Titan Machinery ....1.23 vs .88

ANNUAL EARNINGS LOWER

(Losses)

Astro-Med .....28 vs .38

China Educ Alli .....48 vs .59

DRI Corp ....(.20) vs .13

Duckwall Alco ....(1.20) vs .72

Hallwood Group ....6.48 vs 11.18

Rex Amer Rescs .....52 vs .91

Wuhan Gen .....10 vs .22

CHAPTER 11

Superior Bancorp

CALLED FOR REDEMPTION

Allied Waste NA 7.125pc due 5-15-2016 May 16

Greenbrier Cos 8.375pc due 5-15-2015 May 16

Interstate P&L 7.1pc pfC Apr. 29

MSDW Discover 6pc notes due 5-25-2018 Apr. 25

Wells Fargo Capital IV 7pc cap secs Apr. 25

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

Minimum value $100 million

AES Corp - DPL Inc ($3.5B)

Monex Group - TradeStation Group ($411M)

Seagate Technology - disk drive business of Samsung ($1.38B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Air Lease Corp

Ashford Hospitality Trust 9pc pfE

Tesoro Logistics LP

NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets

Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Responsys Inc

Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc

21Vianet Group Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

None

NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets

VCG Holding Corp

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Deerfield Capital Corp to CIFC Deerfield Corp

Manpower Inc to ManpowerGroup