Stocks in the news/1 Week of April 17-23
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Quarterly unless noted otherwise
Access National .....03 from .02
Applied Indl Tech .....19 from .17
Citizens & Nthn .....14 from .13
Codorus Valley Bcp .....09 from .08
Crestwood Midstrm .....44 from .43
Crosstex Engy Inc .....09 from .08
Crosstex Engy LP .....29 from .26
Donegal Grp A .....12 from .115
Donegal Grp B .....1075 from .1025
General Electric .....15 from .14
Janus Capital Grp .....05Q from .04A
Kinder Morg Engy ....1.14 from 1.13
Kinder Morg Mgmt ....1.14 from 1.13
Legacy Reserves .....53 from .525
New Market Corp .....20 from .15
Newmont Mining .....20 from .15
PPG Inds .....57 from .55
Peoples Utd Fncl .....1575 from .155
Sonoco Pdts .....29 from .28
Southern Co .....4725 from .455
StoneMor Ptrs .....585 from .575
Susquehanna Bcshs .....02 from .01
Wells Fargo & Co .....12 from .05
Western Gas Ptrs .....39 from .38
Whirlpool Corp .....50 from .43
g- Canadian funds
EXTRA OR SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Diamond Offshore Drill .75
Freeport McM Copper&Gold .50
INITIATED CASH DIVIDENDS
Kinder Morgan Inc .14Q
RESUMED DIVIDEND
SLM Corp .10Q
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Hudson City Bncp .....08 from .15
DECLARED STOCK SPLITS
ESB Financial ....6 for 5
Fastenal co ....2 for 1
Merit Medical Sys ....5 for 4
Orsus Xelent Tech ....1 for 12 reverse
STOCK SPLITS LAST WEEK
GenVec Inc ....1 for 10 reverse
ANNUAL EARNINGS HIGHER
GAAP fully diluted from 10K
DGSE Cos .....55 vs (.03)
Layne Christensen ....1.53 vs .07
Tenn Cmce Bncp .....24 vs (1.50)
Titan Machinery ....1.23 vs .88
ANNUAL EARNINGS LOWER
(Losses)
Astro-Med .....28 vs .38
China Educ Alli .....48 vs .59
DRI Corp ....(.20) vs .13
Duckwall Alco ....(1.20) vs .72
Hallwood Group ....6.48 vs 11.18
Rex Amer Rescs .....52 vs .91
Wuhan Gen .....10 vs .22
CHAPTER 11
Superior Bancorp
CALLED FOR REDEMPTION
Allied Waste NA 7.125pc due 5-15-2016 May 16
Greenbrier Cos 8.375pc due 5-15-2015 May 16
Interstate P&L 7.1pc pfC Apr. 29
MSDW Discover 6pc notes due 5-25-2018 Apr. 25
Wells Fargo Capital IV 7pc cap secs Apr. 25
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
Minimum value $100 million
AES Corp - DPL Inc ($3.5B)
Monex Group - TradeStation Group ($411M)
Seagate Technology - disk drive business of Samsung ($1.38B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Air Lease Corp
Ashford Hospitality Trust 9pc pfE
Tesoro Logistics LP
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Responsys Inc
Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc
21Vianet Group Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
None
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
VCG Holding Corp
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Deerfield Capital Corp to CIFC Deerfield Corp
Manpower Inc to ManpowerGroup
