Deaths Death Notices
WOJCIK, Patricia L. (Waligora)
WOJCIK - Patricia L. (nee Waligora )
April 22, 2011, of Cheektowaga, NY; wife of the late Joseph C. Wojcik; beloved mother of Joseph (Tracy) Wojcik, Barbara (James) Maryniak and the late Kenneth (Beverly) Wojcik; loving grandmother of Lauren, Patricia and Aubrey; also survived by sister Barbara Waligora-Serafin; aunt of Mara Serafin and Major Adam (Keri) Serafin and great aunt of Brynn; longtime partner of the late Robert Taylor and most recent companion of Eugene Borgosz. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday at 9:15 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Patricia led fund raising and construction of the Senior Citizen Center of Cheektowaga, Recognized by the White House Conference on the Aging, St. Joseph Hospital Foundation's Caritas Award, Am-Pol Citizen of the Year, Congressional Recognition for Outstanding Service to the Community, Zonta Club outstanding Woman of the Year. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.
