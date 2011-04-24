LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

> WEATHER

Saturday feels like spring, with a high of 67 degrees

Spring finally burst upon Western New York on Saturday with a high of 67 degrees and even a fair amount of sunshine.

But while conditions over the next two days will be mostly favorable, rain is headed our way Monday.

According to forecasters at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, today will start out mostly cloudy and then give way to partly sunny conditions this afternoon. Look for a high in the upper 50s.

For Monday, the Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain in the morning, followed by the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Monday's high temperatures are expected to land in the mid-50s.

-----

> GCC

Longtime president speaking at May 22 commencement

BATAVIA -- Stuart Steiner, the longest-serving official at Genesee Community College, has been onstage for 42 graduation ceremonies. This year, however, he is the commencement speaker.

GCC's Student Government Association requested that he deliver the commencement address during the ceremony, which will be held at 1 p.m. May 22 in Zambito Gymnasium on the Batavia campus.

Steiner, who is retiring in August after 37 years as the college's president, joined GCC when it opened in 1967.

-----

> BUFFALO SABRES

Hockey fans from Austria get tickets for today's game

Two hockey fans from Austria who missed all but the last 30 seconds of Wednesday's Buffalo Sabres playoff game are getting a second chance to watch countryman Thomas Vanek and his team in action today.

Kim Pegula, the wife of Sabres owner Terry Pegula, has set aside two tickets to this afternoon's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers for Alois and Thomas Lindner, team spokesman Mike Gilbert said Saturday.

The father-and-son duo, who planned a trip to America around Game Four of the series, missed nearly all of the game because of flight delays.

Kim Pegula responded to an article in The Buffalo News about the Lindners' trek to see Vanek and soak up the playoff atmosphere in HSBC Arena.

The Lindners spent the first part of the weekend in Toronto, where they watched Friday's game in a sports bar and planned to visit the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, said their host, David Straitiff. The team is trying to arrange a meeting between the Lindners and Vanek after today's game.

-----

> SCHOLARSHIP

Awards offered to seniors by police organization

The Italian-American Police Association is sponsoring college scholarship awards honoring two officers killed in the line of duty, Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Robert S. Insalaco and Buffalo Patrol Officer David J. Scime.

High school seniors in Erie or Niagara counties can learn more about the scholarship awards by visiting ww.iapawny.org, or e-mailing Samuel F. Amato at sfamato1@verizon.net.

Scholarship applications are due by next Sunday.