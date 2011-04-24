TORBA, Janine

TORBA - Janine April 21, 2011 of Clarence, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Domicella (nee Czajkowski) Torba; survived by cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 11:30 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Miss Torba taught AP Biology at Clarence Central High School for over 30 years. She made a difference in the lives of many who were blessed to know her. She was an avid gardener and lover of flowers and like a flower the true definition of beautiful. The wonder of a flower is that it gives its beauty without asking anything in return. She gave by teaching, by praying, by lighting candles and by loving. Her strong spirit and faith will continue to be an inspiration to all. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo 14211 or The Riviera Theater, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda 14120. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.