Live from the Fairgrounds Event Center

We're a few minutes away from the start of the Unfinished Business boxing card, the first boxing event to be hosted by the Hamburg Fairgrounds Casino and Event Center (in conjunction with first-time promoter Juan Santiago's Don Juan Promotions).

We will provide updates/results throughout the night.

First bout: Rochester's Jamell Tyson wins via majority decision over Bryan Abraham in a close one in which one judge had it scored even. Other two had it, 39-37. Tyson took some shots and fought back well when he looked stunned to even his record at 1-1-1.

Second bout: It's Amanda Serrano vs. Ela Nunez of Jamestown. Third time these two ladies have done battle in the ring with unbeaten Serrano winning the last meeting after the two battled to a draw in their previous encounter.

First round: Serrano looks pretty good and in shape, working the body and avoiding the round-house bombs from Nunez.

Second round: A little better show from Nunez.

Third round: I'll say this for Nunez, she isn't afraid to get hit to try to deliver a shot. Still, Serrano looks just a little sharper and you figure she knows what to expect from Nunez.

Fourth round: They're brawling but looked like Serrano may have stunned Nunez and starts to take a little control although Nunez does good job battling on the ropes although she's still trapped. Holds on the foe and both fall to the mat to break it up. Still, Serrano goes back to pounding her along the ropes and ref steps in to stop it. Serrano improves to 9-0-1 with the TKO triumph at 1:30 of the fourth round.

Nunez falls to 9-9-1. Has cut below left eye as it's first time she's ever lost via stoppage.

Third bout: Jordan Gaines of Buffalo makes pro debut against John Dippolito of Philadelphia. Four rounds, lightweights.

First round: Gaines looked pretty good in the feel-out round, as he nailed Dippolito with left jab early and Dippolito looked a little tentative rest of round. Gaines looked like he was waiting for foe to make first move and counter. Gaines did nail him with bunch of combos to body late in round after right to head.

Second round: Little more fight out of Dippolito but he got nailed in head by Gaines, lost mouth guard and I'm not sure if ref has seen it yet. Gaines nailed him few more times but didn't finish him off. Lull in action and ref calls time to give Dippolito mouthpiece back. Left-right combo to head by Gaines later in the round but then backs off slightly (first-time nerves I'm guessing instead of pouncing on Dippolito). End of round.

Third round: Gaines nails him with right-left combos to head but Dippolito gets out of trouble after slow start to the round. Toward end of round, Gaines right-left combo to head creates slight opening to pound body but Dippolito gets a hold to get ref to break up action. Final 10 seconds, in corner right near press row (me), Gaines pounds him but bell goes to save the kid.

Fourth round: Left-right combo to body and head leads to Gaines nailing Dippolito with flurry of punhes, but Dippolito hangs on in early going of round. Gaines pretty much controls this round, much like the fight. I'm guessing it'll be a unanimous decision in Gaines' favor.

I'm a soothsayer. Gaines, 40-36 on all three cards.

Time for a short intermission.

Fans applaud and cheer when ring announced informed masses Sabres were up 3-0 after one period in Philly.

Intermission is over.

Fourth bout: Heavyweights. Buffalo's Excell Holmes (1-0-1) vs. Montreal's Taffo Asongwed, who is 0-6-6 but did earn draw with Niagara Falls' Johnnie Davis in his last WNY appearance.

First round: Excell tall and lean looking. Would like to think he'd beat foe who's never won in 12 fights but six draws suggests he can take a punch. Feeling out round with Holmes absorbing some body shots. Holmes, who has been known to be a head hunter needs to work the body on his slow-moving foe who is made to be hit. Needs to use jab and reach advantage to keep Asongwed from getting inside.

Second round: Holmes looks like he has hurt him early, nailing him with some combos that draw reaction from crowd. But Asongwed may have won round as he had a better finish to it. Ducked jabs to head, one of the perks of being short, to get inside.

Third round: Holmes may be on way to first career loss. While he looks in shape, he's fighting like he's not in boxing shape and doing lots of holding. Could be that he bit off more than he can chew for his third career fight, even if the foe he's fighting has never won in 12 previous bouts.

Fourth round: Holmes good start to round and won the round but is it enough to not lose the fight. May have needed a TKO or so to secure victory. He had foe trapped along ropes but he let him off the hook.

The decision is: by unanimous decision, Excell Holmes. Getting a hometown-decision look from one media member in press row.

Fifth fight: Light welterweights. Nick Casal's long awaited return as he faces Martin Tucker of Toledo, Ohio. Tucker 7-8 in career but only has been KO'd once when he retired in a bout. Casal 20-4-1 with 15 KOs.

First of six rounds:Casal looks good at start, going right for body with flurry of combinations along the ropes. Still, may need to sort of relax. Kind of looks like he wants an early KO against foe with reputation for being able to take a punch. Still, Casal stunned him with right hook and traps him along ropes and pounds him until Tucker gets a hold and gets desperation break. Nails himwith right and dude looked out on feet but Casal nailed him going down with a left near ropes. oh, so close to kid falling out of ring. Then bell rings shortly after he got back.

Second round: Casal clearly the aggressor. Traps Tucker along ropes early and a hold by Tucker leads to escape. Still Casal doinggood job of cutting off escape lanes has him trapped on ropes and using him for punching bag, hurts him with two nasty upper cuts but tucker to his credit trying to swing his way out of the predicatment. Ends up getting a hold/break from ref to escape. Tucker hits Casal with couple lefts when Casal tried to get inside late in round to keep him at bay but doesn't look like those shots hurt him at all.

Third round: Little slower round but Casal nails him with left and gets eight count. Casal nailed him again before ref stepped in. Then Casal traps him along ropes, pummels him and that's it. Casal wins via TKO at 1:45 of round.

Lionell Thompson vs. Angel Gonzalez.

Been writing during most of this bout but I noticed Gonzalez is a bleeder by the fact got some blood spattered across lap tops, notebooks, new Droid, along press row.

Thompson wins via TKO with 31 seconds left in fifth round.

MAIN EVENT

Sanchez vs. Ramirez for WBC youth lightweight title

First round: Feeling out round although Sanchez got in a couple shots before bell.

Second round: Slow start but Sanchez gets a reaction from crowd when he nailed Ramirez with left and a couple other shots. Later in round, Ramirez nailed with left, right combo and goes down. Fans liked that. Sanchez traps him along ropes but Ramirez holds and the final seconds tick down.

Third round: Sanchez nails him with straight left to start, kind of a hello. Hits him few more times but kind of a ho hum round.

Fourth round: Slow moving round. Ramirez switched up to go left toward end. Strategic ploy or maybe he's tired of getting hit with Sanchez's left hand. Ramirez had left himself open to getting hit by the southpaw thus far. Still, Sanchez did prepare for a lefty briefly after original main event foe Carlos Claudio pulled out. That potential foe gave way to Ramirez after taking a fight on ESPN.

Fifth round: Some life out of Ramirez as he backed Sanchez into corner briefly but Sanchez got the hold to get out of trouble. Ramirez trapped Sanchez along ropes but Sanchez nailed him a couple of times anyway, including right cross to dome. Finally did enough holding to get out of dodge.

Sixth round: Lots of holding by both fighters. Fatigue setting. late in round, Sanchez unleashes flurry of punches.

Seventh round: Sanchez lands couple shots within first minute and has Ramirez trapped along ropes. Sanchez needs to pounce and go to body and stop head hunting. Ramirez begging to be hit in ribs or something. Ramirez holds to get out of trouble. Sanchez nails him with staight left but can he capitalize. Ramirez holds to get brief reprieve. Sanchez traos him along ropes and goes with flurry mostly toward had but Ramirez hangs in there and gets out of round.

Eighth round: Sanchez a little hesitant after nailing Ramirez near ropes. Ramirez making push with some charges but Sanhez repelling them with some punches and holds. Sanchez briefly trapped on ropes but punches way out of potential trouble. Sanchez ducked round house right in closing seconds and this is going to the cards.

I'm guessing judges will rule in favor or Sanchez.

Sanchez wins via unanimous decision. He is WBC Youth lightweight champ.

Time to run and do post-fight interviews, etc.

---Miguel Rodriguez