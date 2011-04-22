Approval advances housing units for elderly

The Elma Town Board has approved a state environmental quality review that gives a thumbs-up for Sylvia's Place, the senior citizen rental housing complex proposed on Bowen Road, near Bullis Road.

But some new tenants may have to wait until they are 62 to rent a unit.

Although the Town Board approved a special-use permit for the complex for those 55 and older, a request from developer Brian Young for an Erie County Industrial Development Agency tax break initially would limit the age of renters to 62 and older.

Once the tax break expires after 10 years, the age would revert to 55, as approved by the town.

Conditions for the special-use permit require a 24-foot-wide driveway, instead of 22 feet, to accommodate fire equipment. The developer also must maintain the sidewalks, including repairs and snowplowing.

The project still needs state Department of Environmental Conservation approval for a sewer connection and storm water runoffs, Supervisor Michael Nolan said.

At Wednesday's Town Board meeting, Joseph Colern, the town's building inspector and code enforcement officer, said that the state's environmental and archaeological assessment found no likely impact on plants at the site, including the nodding onion, and they no longer are an issue.

Nolan, who said the board still needs a final site plan for the 48-unit complex, which requires a sewer extension. Officials also have to determine how it would affect the sewage-treatment plant that currently serves 64 housing units at Pond Brook.

In other matters, the board approved:

An agreement with Skylighters of WNY to provide a community fireworks display July Fourth, with a rain date of July 5. The cost is $10,000.

Plans for the Blue Lantern Restaurant, on Seneca Street, to hold an outdoor party June 4 to celebrate five years in business.

The event will include outdoor music.