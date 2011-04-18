*What it's like:

Located within the Town of Cheektowaga, the historic Village of Sloan is a quiet, mostly residential neighborhood that has been in existence for more than 100 years. One square mile in size, it is home to more than 3,000 residents and many successful businesses. Along with the Village of Williamsville, its residents overwhelmingly voted against a dissolution proposal last year. It's been described by residents as a nice, livable area, with everything in walking distance, and it has its own fire department.

*What makes it unique:

It's a small community, so it's very close-knit. It maintains a friendly, small-town atmosphere, where everybody seems to know everybody.

*Places to go:

Kiebzak's Restaurant. Camillo's Sloan Supermarket and Deli. Griffith Park, which features a wading pool and playground. The village also has basketball and tennis courts, a senior lunch program and a recreation center. Annual events include Family Day in the Park and a summer concert series.

*A person you should know:

Barry Ping has been a resident of the Village of Sloan for about 25 years. A purchasing manager, he is married, with two children, and has been a member of Sloan Active Hose Company for about 16 years. He is presently the department's second assistant chief.

>Q: What drew you to the Village of Sloan?

A: Housing is very affordable, and it is centrally located. Being a small community, everybody knows everybody. A lot of the calls we go on in the fire service are for people we know.

>Q: How has it changed over the years?

A: There has been a turnover of residents, with younger people moving in. It's still family-oriented, but there's going to be a changeover.

>Q: What is your most memorable moment with the fire department?

A: We celebrated our 100th anniversary two years ago. I've learned so much about the history of the fire department from that. I got to learn about the department's history and see some of the artifacts.

