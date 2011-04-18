AROUND THE WORLD

Gunmen leave 3 dead at protester's funeral

BEIRUT (AP) -- Gunmen opened fire during a funeral for a slain anti-government protester Sunday, killing at least three people on a day when tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Syria as part of an uprising against the country's authoritarian regime, witnesses and activists said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shooting at the funeral near Homs, 100 miles from the capital, Damascus.

In the past four weeks, Syrian security forces in uniforms and plain clothes have launched a deadly crackdown on demonstrations, killing at least 200 people, according to human rights groups. The government has blamed armed gangs looking to stir up unrest for many of the killings.

***

Worshippers detained during crackdown

BEIJING (AP) -- Nearly 50 members of an underground Beijing church were detained Sunday and its leaders were kept under house arrest as part of a crackdown on the unregistered congregation, a U.S.-based rights group said.

Jin Tianming, pastor of the Shouwang church, was detained by Beijing police Saturday night and released Sunday morning, Bob Fu, president of the China Aid Association, a Christian rights group, said in an e-mail.

Fu said 47 Shouwang members who tried to worship in an open-air public space on Sunday were detained and all the church's pastors and leaders were under house arrest or in detention.

While China's Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, Christians are required to worship in churches run by state-controlled organizations, the Three-Self Patriotic Movement for Protestants and the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association for Catholics.

***

Protesters pack cities, drawing forces' fire

SANA, Yemen (AP) -- Security forces fired on anti-government protesters in Yemen's capital Sunday as hundreds of thousands of marchers -- including many women -- packed cities around the country to denounce the president and remarks he made against women taking part in rallies demanding his ouster.

The massive turnout suggests opposition forces have been able to tap into fresh outrage against Ali Abdullah Saleh after his comments Friday that mingling of men and women at protests violated Islamic law.

In the capital, Sana, authorities opened fire with live ammunition and tear gas, witnesses said. Mohammed el-Abahi, the head doctor at the protesters' field hospital, said at least 30 people were wounded.

In the southern city of Damar, at least 18 people were injured in clashes with police and security agents after they fired tear gas, said medical officials.

Elsewhere, more than 100,000 people took to the streets in Taiz, and large demonstrations were mounted in the port of Aden and other cities.