MOVIES: Opening Friday, "Hop" (PG) and "Source Code" (PG-13). Opening April 8, "Hanna" (PG-13) and "Soul Surfer" (PG).

DVD: Released Tuesday, "Tangled" (PG) and "Fair Game" (PG-13).

CONCERTS: Zoso -- The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, 8 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda.

Infinity Spring Jam, featuring Big Leg Emma, Michael Glabicki Trio, Yarn and Little Mountain Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Club Infinity, 8166 Main St., Clarence.

Sunny Side Up with Through the Floorboards, Jordan & Vicky and Between Glass Walls, 6 p.m. Saturday, Xtreme Wheels, 356 Hertel Ave.

Spring Jam 2011 with Stevie B, Lucas Prata, DJ Lady Miss Kier and friends, 7 p.m. Saturday, Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.

John Mayall, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tralf, 622 Main St.

Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, North Campus, Amherst.

Of Mice and Men with I Set My Friends on Fire, Sleeping with Sirens, Woe Is Me and the Amity Affliction, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Xtreme Wheels, 356 Hertel Ave.

Peter Murphy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.

Mike Posner, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure University, 3262 W. State Road, Olean.

Young the Giant, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.

THEATER: "How I Learned to Drive," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Leary Theatre, Niagara University.

GET COLORFUL

Are the walls in your room looking plain? Spice them up with this colorful wall clock that shows all the colors of the rainbow and a few shades in between.

Instead of using numbers one through 12 like a normal clock, this one gives you pretty colors to look at while passing the time away. With a black edge that contrasts the white of the background, this clock is sure to bring attention to a not-so-bright space in your room.

So fill up that empty space on the wall next to your desk, and say bye-bye to boring and hello to new and refreshing.

Want this lovely item? Go to www.modcloth.com and order "Swatching the Clock" for $47.99.

SWEET NOTE-TAKING

You will want an excuse to write a note just so that you can use this sweet treat.

In the shape of a cupcake standing upright, this notepad is 3-D with 150 pieces of paper just waiting to be written on. Instead of your standard Post-It note, this cupcake adds flare and excitement to your desk. So don't stick it in your drawer like every other notepad you have, keep this one in plain site as a cute delight.

The Homemade Mmmemo Note Pad is $7.99 on www.modcloth.com.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"There's a lot of criticism and scrutiny in anyone's business, so just spend five minutes thinking nice thoughts about yourself."

-- Lady Gaga on the first thing she tries to do every morning, in People magazine.

