THOMSON, Gertrude R. (Perry)

THOMSON - Gertrude R. (nee Perry)

March 21, 2011, of Eggertsville, NY. Daughter of the late George and Clara (nee Kobylski); beloved wife of the late James C. Thomson; sister of the late John E., Mary C., Lucy Ann, Grace R. and Thomas J. Perry; sister-in-law of Harold Schnitzer and Dorothy Perry and the late Emma Perry; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 29 from 9-11 AM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Snyder, NY at which time prayers will be said at 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Road, Amherst 14226 at 11:30 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus RC Cemetery, Pine Ridge Road and Sugar Street, Buffalo, NY, following the Mass. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 10324 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031, the Leukemia Society or your local SPCA. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com