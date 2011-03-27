GLICA, Edwin M.

GLICA - Edwin M. Of Cheektowaga, died on March 11, 2011, he was 86. After graduation from South Park High School Mr. Glica served in the US Navy during WW II, he later took employment at the Mobil Oil Refinery from which he retired after more than 25 years of service. One of 11 siblings growing up in Buffalo's First Ward. Mr. Glica's life was filled with adventures that made his stories come alive with whomever he chose to share them. Mr. Glica was an avid outdoorsman who prided himself on having a "million miles" on his legs. He was an artisan, wine and brandy maker who gifted most of his special blends to anyone that was kind. As a self professed "jerk of all trades" he was always available to anyone in need of assistance and was always offering advice and lessons learned. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Annette (Szuniewicz), his daughters Barbara Glica and Bonnie Ann Glica (Steven Helmicki), his granddaughters Ashley Glica and Carson Helmicki, two sisters Helen (John) Fabin and Dolores (Al) Kaspryzak and brother Chet (Arlene) Glica. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at Genesee and Union in Cheektowaga on April 2, 2011 at 10 AM.