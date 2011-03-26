This Day in Buffalo Sports History; March 26, 2007 -- Spike in interest

There was plenty of excitement when Takeo Spikes signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills. His departure was a bit more quiet.

The Bills sent Spikes to Philadelphia in a trade on this date. Buffalo threw in a quarterback, Kelly Holcomb, in the deal and received defensive tackle Darwin Walker.

"Losing players of the caliber of Takeo and Kelly is tough, though we think this deal works for everyone," Bills General Manager Marv Levy said at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.

Spikes had injury problems after a good start in Buffalo. Holcomb's departure cleared the way for Craig Nall to serve as the backup quarterback to J.P. Losman.

Walker had been a starter for the Eagles for five straight seasons. He was known for his pass rushing skills, and the Bills hoped he'd jump right into the rotation on the defensive line.

Walker, however, never reported to the Bills. He eventually was traded to the Chicago Bears for a draft choice.

-- Budd Bailey

Sports Ink blog at buffalonews.com/blogs