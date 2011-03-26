JACK, Elizabeth J. (Frawley)

March 24, 2011, beloved wife of Joseph Jack; dear mother of Judy Jack (Larry) Lewis, Joseph (Lela), Gerald R. (Michelle), James R. (Bonnie Soucia) and John R. Jack; devoted grandmother of Marissa Solomon, Dr. Garron (Dr. Sheetal Desai) Solomon, Caroline (fiance Leon Fridmar) Lewis, Michael (Darlene) Gullia, Joseph III (Jamy), Nina, Jordan, Joshua and Heidi Jack. Friends may call Sunday 3-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3000 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Paul's RC Church, Monday at 9:15 AM. Memorials to ECMC Lifeline Foundation, 462 Grider St., Buffalo, NY 14215. Condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.