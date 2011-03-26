Bellavia campaign appears to be over

The congressional candidacy of Iraq War veteran David Bellavia appears to have ended after state Board of Elections officials informed him Friday he failed to submit required paperwork for an independent line on the ballot.

Board spokesman John W. Conklin explained that when a candidate runs on a line in which he is not registered, he must file an "acceptance" document. Bellavia did not meet the Wednesday deadline for the filing, Conklin said, and his campaign indicated during Friday telephone conversations that he had also not postmarked any application by the deadline.

"Based on what we know so far, it appears unlikely [he will qualify for the ballot]," Conklin said, noting that an official ruling is expected from the Board of Elections by next Friday.

Bellavia used a network of tea party and veterans volunteers to collect about 3,600 signatures on designating petitions for the Federalist Party line, according to knowledgeable sources. A total of 3,500 were required, but the Republican, Democratic and tea party candidates all said earlier this week they would not challenge his signatures.

Conklin said he did not anticipate that the board would deviate from its standard rules, since all other candidates are required to also comply.

Bellavia did not return a call seeking comment.

The ballot is now expected to include Jane L. Corwin on Republican, Conservative and Independence lines; Kathleen C. Hochul, Democrat and Working Families; Jack Davis, Tea; and Ian L. Murphy, Green.

The May 24 special election is to fill the unexpired term of Republican Chris Lee, who resigned on Feb. 9.

