Training plan, business park get boost

The Genesee County Legislature this week set in motion a job training program and development of a business park to attract high-tech manufacturing industries seeking special skills.

The Genesee Economic Development Center has state financing through a community development block grant for two projects: $250,000 for an Advanced and Nano-Tech Manufacturing Concepts Training Program and $500,000 for development of a 300-acre business park opposite the Thruway exit in Pembroke.

The training program will be operated by Genesee Community College under a subrecipient agreement authorized by the Legislature. The goal, the resolution states, is to "provide work force skills training for area residents to support efforts to create high-tech manufacturing jobs."

The center describes the Buffalo East Technology Park on Route 77 in Pembroke as midway between Buffalo and Rochester as "one of the top sites in New York State for high-technology companies." To date, the center has secured $3.1 million to develop the park's infrastructure.

The agency received legislative approval Wednesday "to implement and administer the program with GCC."

The Legislature also accepted two grants:

*The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has allocated $25,815 for local programs and administrative and personnel costs related to disaster and emergencies that threaten the county.

*The county Youth Bureau will receive $9,8423 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide an educational Enviro Champs Program.