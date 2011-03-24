DePASQUALE, Bruce W.

DePASQUALE - Bruce W. Age 64 of "Sunset Bay", Irving, NY; March 22, 2011; husband of 42 years of Carol (D'Orazio) DePasquale; father of Michael J. (Jennifer) DePasquale of Lancaster, David W. (Carrie) of Sagamore Hills, OH, Beth A. (Jason) Gullo of Lancaster, NY and Patricia M. (Mark) Ranallo of Cleveland, OH; brother of John L. (Mary Ann) DePasquale of Keedysville, MD; grandfather of Michael N., Samuel D., Jordan N. and Lauren A. DePasquale, Matthew J. and Julia F. Gullo; uncle of Cathy (Tom) Gerace and Suzanne (Tim) Conlon; son of the late John L. and Rose (Magavero) DePasquale. Memorials may be made to the Sunset Bay Fire Co. or the Silver Creek Emergency Squad. Prayers will be held Saturday at 12:30 PM from HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Silver Creek, NY followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Silver Creek. the family will be present at the funeral chapel 2-4 and 7-9 PM Friday. Condolences to www.holeparker.com