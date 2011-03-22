AROUND THE STATE

2 school buses crash; 9 students, driver hurt

VICTOR (AP) -- Two school buses crashed here Monday, injuring at least nine elementary-age students and a driver, authorities said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The crash happened when one of the buses stopped with its warning lights activated to pick up students at a house in Victor, about 20 miles southeast of Rochester, Ontario County Undersheriff David Tillman said. The other bus came upon the stopped bus, smashed into the rear of it, veered around it, clipped a car, then jumped a curb and came to a stop on the edge of a front yard.

It's not yet known why the second bus driver, who was among the injured, didn't stop, Tillman said. It is illegal for any vehicle to overtake a school bus with its warning lights on. The driver had to be extricated from the bus by emergency workers because her foot got pinned.

"We still are in the process of interviewing her and we're also in the process of inspecting the bus for any mechanical issues," Tillman said, adding that no charges were immediately filed.

***

Weekend inspections sideline tour buses

ALBANY (AP) -- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says New York's stepped-up enforcement of regulations for tour buses following a fatal crash a week ago put more buses and drivers out of service over the weekend at checkpoints.

The action by state Department of Transportation investigators and local law enforcement over three days put 16 of 26 buses stopped at a Manhattan checkpoint out of service for vehicle or driver violations or both. Outside the city, out-of-service violations against the driver or bus were found in 25 of 138 tour buses inspected.

The unannounced inspections, in addition to twice-yearly safety inspections, were made Friday night through Sunday.

They came after 15 people died March 12 in a Bronx tour bus crash.

Meanwhile, Ophadell Williams, the driver of the World Wide Tours bus involved in the fatal crash, told WNBC-TV he is "really hurt about the whole situation " and "having a difficult time breathing."

Investigators are looking into whether he was asleep or distracted at the wheel. He has not been charged.

***

Charges added for cops in drunk woman's rape

NEW YORK (AP) -- Two police officers made four visits within about three hours to the apartment of a woman they are charged with raping when she needed help, prosecutors said Monday as they added to a slate of charges against the officers.

Already fighting charges including rape, burglary and official misconduct, Officers Kenneth Moreno and Franklin Mata pleaded not guilty Monday to additional counts of burglary, official misconduct and falsifying business records.

Moreno is accused of raping the drunken, semiconscious woman while Mata acted as a lookout in December 2008. Jury selection for their trial is expected to start next week.

They initially were called to usher the 27-year-old into her home when she had trouble getting out of a taxi after a night out with friends. The officers repeatedly returned for periods of a half-hour or more, ultimately spending an hour there during their last visit, starting at 4:11 a.m., prosecutors said.

***

3 charged with murder in fatal theft attempt

NEW YORK (AP) -- Three New York City teens have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was trying to keep muggers from taking her cell phone full of her husband's romantic texts.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Monday that Ian Green, Tiyquon Hodges and Corey Brown also have been charged with robbery and weapon possession after they were arrested in an unrelated holdup. Green is 17; the others are 16.

Brown said Rabia Mohammed, 23, was shot while walking with her husband March 13 in Queens. Muggers tried to snatch her bag and she refused. She was shot once in the chest. The suspects are being held without bail.