NBA Report / Scores and fast facts

>Saturday's games

L.A. Clippers 100, Cleveland 92: Police engaged in a roughly one-hour standoff with a knife-wielding man on the arena floor of Staples Center before the game. About 25 arena security guards descended on the man shortly after he was spotted walking onto the court with a knife and kept him surrounded until police arrived.

Miami 103, Denver 98: LeBron James scored 33 points, Dwyane Wade had 32 and the Heat never trailed in a win over the Nuggets.

Boston 89, New Orleans 85: Ray Allen scored 20 points, including the clinching free throws with 2.8 seconds left, for the Celtics.

Memphis 99, Indiana 78: Tony Allen had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Memphis moved 1 1/2 games ahead of idle Utah for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

San Antonio 109, Charlotte 98: Steve Novak scored 19 points while Tim Duncan took his first game off all season as the Spurs cruised to a win. The Bobcats have dropped three in a row and nine of their last 11.

Philadelphia at Portland: The Blazers have 14 games remaining; 11 are against teams with winning records. They means they will have to earn their hold on one of the playoff spots.

-----

>Friday's 's late games

L.A. Lakers 106, Minnesota 98: Pau Gasol scored 25 points, while Kobe Bryant added 18 on his sprained left ankle for the Lakers. Wes Johnson scored a career-high 29 points for the Timberwolves.

Philadelphia 102, Sacramento 80: Jrue Holiday had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Philadelphia built an early double-digit lead in coasting past Sacramento.

From News and wire service reports.