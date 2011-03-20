LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 2 p.m. today

The luck of the Irish will be celebrated in Buffalo today with the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. in Niagara Square, and proceeds north on Delaware Avenue to North Street.

This year's Grand Marshal is Patrick F. (Rick) O'Sullivan Jr., of South Buffalo. His mother, Janet O'Sullivan, will be deputy grand marshal.

-----

>GCC to induct three to Alumni Hall of Fame

BATAVIA -- Genesee Community College will induct three new members to its Alumni Hall of Fame at a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. March 30 on the Batavia campus.

They are:

* Jacquelyn E. Dwyer, whose career in education was followed by a late-in-life completion of a nursing associate degree from GCC in 1976.

* Benjamin J. Bonarigo, who, after a GCC degree in business administration in 1977, received a law degree from the University at Buffalo.

* Matthew B. Locker, Class of 1988, who developed WGCC, the campus radio station, and went on to a career in television news in New Jersey.

-----

>Wine & Art Weekend puts artists on display

WESTFIELD -- More than three dozen local artists will be showcased at 21 area wineries April 9 and 10 as Lake Erie Wine Country, formerly the Chautauqua-Lake Erie Wine Trail, holds its annual Wine & Art Weekend.

Many of the artists -- including painters, sculptors and glass artisans from the North Shore Arts Alliance and the North East, Pa., Arts Council -- will be on hand to display and demonstrate their work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For a list of locations and artists, visit www.lakeeriewinecountry.org.

-----

>Sheriff's Office readies hunters education class

LITTLE VALLEY -- The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring a hunters education class for the gun portion only, from 5 to 10 p.m. April 5 and 6 in the County Center.

Participants must attend both sessions of the free class to receive a certificate and must be at least age 12. Class size will be limited to 30 students, who must bring identification, pen or pencil and a snack or drink.

To preregister, call the Sheriff's Office dispatch at (716) 938-9191.

-----

>Jewish Federation aiding earthquake relief efforts

The Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo is collecting donations to assist in relief efforts for victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Donations may be mailed to the attention of Japan Earthquake Fund at Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo, 787 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Donations also may be made online at www.jfedbflo.com. Every dollar donated will go directly to Israeli and Jewish humanitarian organizations working at the earthquake site.