Clay Crushers seek shooters

Orleans County Clay Crushers, a youth shooting-league team affiliated with the Scholastic Clay Target Program, will begin practice next Sunday at 1 p.m. at Barre Sportsmen's Club, 13234 Gray Road, Albion.

The program promotes the safety and fun of trap and skeet shooting for youths in grade 12 and younger. Coach Chris Rice prepares young shooters for area competition and a state championship held at Dewitt June 12. For league details, call Rice at (585) 590-6282. To view the state program, go to shootsctp.org.

-----

>Southtowns awards

Ed Gwynne, longtime volunteer in Southtowns Walleye Association programs, was accorded the Harry A. Smith Award, the association's highest honor, during the SWA Banquet held Feb. 12 at Lucarelli's Banquet Center in Lackawanna.

Other awards presented: Blast from the Past, Don Gerow; President's Awards: Bruce Wager, Dennis Stoberl: Mary Gwynne, and Pete Bussman; Officer of the Year, Lynne Dixon; Public Servant, Jack Quinn III; Conservationist, Dave Barus; Youth, Jordyn Fisher; Lou Podger Award, Jim Dolly Sr.; and James Ridge Memorial Award, Nancy Walczak.

-----

>Curious kids

Western New York Family Magazine has planned a Curious Kids Day Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Children of all ages can enjoy creative encounters such as Narnia-based music, clay hands pottery, and exhibits from the Buffalo Zoo, EduKids, Tifft Nature Preserve, and many other activities.

e-mail: odrswill@gmail.com