Around town / Public meetings in local communities this week

>Akron

The Village Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Village Hall, 21 Main St.

Also this week:

* The School Board will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom at the school complex on Bloomingdale Avenue. It will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the library media center.

-----

>Alden

The Town Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the board meeting room in Town Hall, 3311 Wende Road.

-----

>Amherst

The Amherst Town Board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Amherst Municipal Building, 5583 Main St., Williamsville. The meeting will be preceded by a work session at 3 p.m.

Also this week:

* The Williamsville Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the district office boardroom, 105 Casey Road, East Amherst. The meeting will be followed by a budget work session at 7:30 p.m.

-----

>Boston

The Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 8500 Boston State Road.

-----

>Buffalo

The Common Council will meet in regular session at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

Also this week:

* The Pinnacle Charter School board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the school, 115 Ash St.

* Aloma D. Johnson Fruitbelt Community Charter School board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 833 Michigan Ave.

* The Common Council will hold its pre-meeting caucus at 2 p.m. Monday in Room 1417 of City Hall.

* The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 209 of City Hall.

* The Preservation Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 901 of City Hall.

-----

>Cheektowaga

The Town Board will meet at 6:45 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers in Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at Union Road.

-----

>Erie County

The Erie County Legislature's Public Safety Committee meets at 1 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St.

Also this week:

* The Legislature's Economic Development Committee meets at 2 p.m. Monday.

* The Advisory Committee on Reapportionment meets at 5 p.m. Monday to conduct business and then convene a public hearing, also on the fourth floor of Old County Hall.

* The Community Corrections Advisory Board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

* The Health and Human Services Committee meets at 9:30 Tuesday.

* The County Legislature meets in a regular session at 2 p.m. Thursday in Legislature Chambers, 92 Franklin St.

-----

>Grand Island

The Grand Island Town Board will hold a regular meeting at 8 p.m. Monday in Town Hall. It will be preceded by a work session at 6:30 p.m.

-----

>Hamburg

The Village Board will conduct a work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Village Hall, 100 Main St. The board's regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

-----

>Lackawanna

The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 714 Ridge Road.

-----

>Newstead

The Town Board will hold a work session at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. About 8:30 p.m. it will meet with the Akron Village Board, also at Town Hall.

-----

>Orchard Park

The school district will conduct a public forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Middle School auditorium, 60 S. Lincoln Ave., on the purchase and renovation of property to house the district offices, transportation and buildings and grounds facilities.

Also this week:

* The Town Board will conduct a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St. The board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the supervisor's conference room.

-----

>City of Tonawanda

The School Board will hold a budget advisory meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tonawanda High School, 150 Hinds St. A regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.