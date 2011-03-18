RETTIG, Helen T. (Kuszynski)

March 17, 2011: beloved wife of the late Walter Rettig and Albert Gagola; dearest mother of Carolyn (Bryan Brown), Albert, Jr. (Dawn), and James (Kate) Gagola; devoted grandmother of Roger, Jennetta, Aimee, Sherri, Emily, Andrew, and many great-grandchildren; pre-deceased by seven brothers and sisters. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). Funeral services will be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com