How well did your school do in science?

Anybody remember science?

It used to be considered one of the four core subjects -- before the federal government decided to make English and math the focus of school accountability.

Ever since then, it seems, science has faded into the background. (Despite the fact that people in science-related fields seem to be in increasing demand.)

Well, here are the fourth- and eighth-grade results for state assessments in science, from 2010, for schools in the eight counties of Western New York.

"Proficiency" reflects the percentage of students scoring at Levels 3 and 4, on a scale of 1 to 4. "Mean score" is the average raw score for the school. "Students tested" is the number of students in a school who took the test. The state suppresses results for small groups of students, so that's what an "s" indicates.

(Coming next week: Results from that other forgotten core subject. Anyone remember what it is?)

- Mary Pasciak