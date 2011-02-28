Jeter works on a new batting swing

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Derek Jeter will be doing extra work with hitting coach Kevin Long as the New York Yankees' captain adjusts to a change in his stride at the plate.

The pair are set for an additional session today at the Yankees' complex. Jeter was not scheduled to make the road trip for a spring training game against Pittsburgh.

"We're going to work even a little bit more than we've been working," Long said after the Yankees' exhibition game on Monday. "His timing is just a little bit off on the outside pitch. He's got to wait a little longer on those pitches. And the ones inside, he's a little late on."

Jeter is no longer striding with his left foot. He made a smaller adjustment late last season, shortening his stride after a session with Long.

Jeter batted .270 last year, 44 points below his career average. Early on this year, he's acknowledged that he doesn't feel comfortable at the plate, and he asked Long for the additional workout.

"We can't go crazy here," Long said. "He's just starting out spring training. He's just like anybody else. He's still got to get his timing, whether he was doing what he did before or what he's doing now. You've got to be patient."

Jeter has one hit in his first two spring training games, a ground single to left.

"I've got to get used to it," Jeter said. "I'm trying to get comfortable with it."

Long is hopeful that Jeter will be at ease with the change about a week before the regular-season opener on March 31.

"That would be ideal," Long said. "This is going to be a process. It isn't going to happen overnight. It's something that's new to him."

It's likely Jeter will play in extra games, and possibly take part in simulated situations, to get more at-bats this spring.

"I could see that coming into the picture," Long said. "He doesn't feel real comfortable up there yet. I'm not discouraged. I'm looking forward to getting it right, and we will."

On the field, the Yankees lost a 6-2 decision to the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera played his first game following his arrest, going 0-for-2 with a walk as the designated hitter.

Cabrera batted cleanup, his first appearance since his arrest on Feb. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence. He is to be arraigned on March 16.

***

Beltran is moving

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Carlos Beltran is moving to right field for the New York Mets, with Angel Pagan taking over in center.

Beltran told Pagan and new manager Terry Collins on Monday that he wanted to make the switch because of his knees. The three-time Gold Glove winner had decreased mobility when he returned last summer following right knee surgery on Jan. 13, 2010.

"I have to think about my health and how to be in the field for the team," Beltran said. "I believe the best decision is for me to play right field. It's going to be less active, and I am looking forward to saving my knees for the long run. I know if I am healthy and I can play more time in the field, I can help this team offensively, even in the outfield. I know it will be a different transition for me to make but I feel I will be able to go to that."

A five-time All-Star, Beltran is entering the final season of a $119 million, seven-year contract.

Collins said at the start of spring training that Beltran would be his center fielder, but said a switch could be made. Collins said last week that Beltran would not play during the first week of exhibition games and probably would start out as a designated hitter while the team is able to use one through March 10.

Beltran is going through a running program and began rounding the bases last week, but he said Monday the running portion of his game is not up to speed. He also said he sometimes feels weak and tight the day after workouts, but that he will be ready for opening day.

The 33-year-old said he had been thinking about the move since the start of camp and decided it was best after talking with his wife, agent Scott Boras and others.

As for all of the Mets, they were witnesses when Bryce Harper made his much-anticipated spring training debut with the Washington Nationals on Monday, striking out twice in a game against New York.

The 18-year-old didn't see any action in the field during the Nationals' exhibition opener, but he got his first two at-bats against big league competition.

***

Around the horn

*Red Sox right-hander Josh Beckett had mild concussion symptoms after he was hit in the back of the head during batting practice.

*Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright had Tommy John surgery on his right arm Monday and the team said he would be out 12-15 months. General Manager John Mozeliak said the surgery went "very well" and that Wainwright is expected to return to the Cardinals' spring training facility in two weeks.

*The Cincinnati Reds have honored former Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson, who died in November. The team played a video tribute honoring Anderson before its spring exhibition home opener against the Cleveland Indians and observed a moment of silence for him and Hall of Famer Duke Snider.