All hands on deck; Library's survival will require supporters' ingenuity, generosity

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's financial salvation will require ingenuity and elbow grease if the 37-branch system is to be maintained as we know it.

As noted by News staff reporter Mark Sommer, branch closings, layoffs and a significant decline in acquisitions will be the future of the library system unless it finds a way to hold off a nearly $7 million deficit next year.

Library usage has significantly increased, as would be expected during difficult economic times. The unemployed and currently employed interested in honing their skills are using the library and its computers to find jobs and training. And that's to say nothing of the various programming children and adults have relied on for decades.

But federal, state and local fiscal stress is hitting library systems across the country.

Here at home, a one-time $3 million allocation from stimulus funds is making up the biggest share of this year's $26.9 million library budget forecast and that spells trouble. To fill this year's gap, the system is using $2.6 million in reserves to minimize staff layoffs and reduction of hours.

But that's this year. Now the reserves are gone.

The "Re-imagine campaign" encourages library users to brainstorm ideas for a more efficient system for the future. Getting the library system to that point in time will require out-of-the-box solutions to its fiscal problems that use private donations and public support.

Library trustees hope to establish a special taxing district, in which residents would vote on the library budget rather than having to depend upon Erie County government. The move would require approval from the State Legislature, the 23 contract library boards and the public. And then it would take another two years, at least, to establish.

So, salvation is possible, but it is at least two years away and in between lies a financial canyon that could ruin the system. Getting safely across will require creativity and support from foundations, patrons and other donors. Library leaders should continue to be blunt and public about what the system needs to survive, but the short answer is clear enough: It needs us all.