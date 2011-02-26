Sidewalks pose a mounting problem; Growing number of snowy walkways force more pedestrians into the streets

The accident report from West Seneca police still lies unopened in June Buchholtz's Cheektowaga home, though her 29-year-old son is gone forever.

A car struck and killed Justin Buchholtz as he was walking in Transit Road between French Road and Clinton Street on Dec. 6. For three weeks, June Buchholtz avoided driving on that stretch of Transit.

When she finally got the courage to go there, she was startled. There, a man with a shopping bag in hand, walked just as Justin had -- in the road, with cars whizzing past -- because the sidewalks were not cleared. "Everything came back to me with Justin, and I just wanted to pull over and tell him [to get out of the road]," Buchholtz said. "People just forget, but it's only been two months. How can you forget in two months?"

Many city and suburban sidewalks have been dangerously clogged with snow this winter. "I'm surprised that more people haven't gotten hit, I really am," Buchholtz said. "I can't believe people are still not shoveling."

And after Friday's snowfall, sidewalks in many neighborhoods and communities remain unshoveled more than 24 hours after the storm ended.

Along Transit between William Street and Clinton -- not far from where Buchholtz was killed, about half the sidewalks were unshoveled as of Saturday afternoon. "It's horrible," said Lancaster resident James Wolski, making a four-mile trek by foot along Transit. "It's a really bad situation. When someone gets killed, then people pay attention."

"It's hell," Depew resident Jill Wansart said about navigating snow-clogged sidewalks in the Transit-William area.

Wansart, who does not have a car and walks everywhere, estimated that only one in five property owners along her route had shoveled on Saturday.

"Fine them big money," she said. "I mean, we live here. We pay taxes here. Fine them. Make them pay."

Cheektowaga resident Tony Gnozzo recalls being struck by a car eight years ago when impassable sidewalks forced him to walk in the street near French and Borden roads. He was lucky. He walked away with only bumps and bruises.

On Saturday, he was back in the street, playing dodge-the-cars in the Transit-French area.

"You've got cars beeping their horns at you because you're in the street. What am I supposed to do? Walk on this?" he said, pointing to an impassable sidewalk. "I ain't going to walk on this."

The problem isn't confined to one city, town or village -- or to one isolated snowfall.

On Buffalo's West Side, David Zimpfer Jr. recalled walking his daughter, Kaylee, to school following a storm earlier this month. He said the sidewalk along Rees Street near Forest Avenue was one massive slip-and-fall zone. Only a few sidewalks were shoveled, prompting father and daughter to walk in the street.

"We almost got hit by a car," Zimpfer said. "It's just ridiculous. The city needs to get out there and start fining people. It's a safety hazard."

"I agree 100 percent," replied North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. "I'm not talking about two inches of snow that's there for a few hours. I'm talking sidewalks that are covered with four or five inches of hard, caked, crunchy snow."

Golombek said he believes "99 percent" of shoveling problems in his district involve properties owned by absentee landlords.

In another neighborhood, a woman pushing a baby carriage and accompanied by two small children walked in the street along East Lovejoy Street near Bailey Avenue early in the evening of Feb. 15.

Complaints about unshoveled sidewalks citywide are up 136 percent from a year ago, according to data released Friday by Buffalo's Office of Citizens Services. Meanwhile, calls from senior citizens and people with disabilities requesting shoveling help from the city have more than doubled in the past year. The city offers several assistance programs.

In recent weeks, people were spotted walking in the street along Main Street near Huntington Avenue in North Buffalo, on Niagara Falls Boulevard near Brighton Road in the Town of Tonawanda and on Bailey Avenue near Grover Cleveland Highway in Eggertsville.

And part of the problem is the pedestrians.

"What's frustrating to me is that, even after sidewalks are cleared, some people still walk in the street," Amherst Building Commissioner Thomas Ketchum said.

Amherst has two code enforcers who typically issue between 200 and 400 sidewalk violation summonses each winter.

"If I had the resources, we would probably be hitting it even harder than we are now," Ketchum said.

Amherst plans to launch a new program next winter, when it will create "sidewalk snow relief districts." The town will plow homeowner and commercial sidewalks along major roads that are tough to keep open because snow is dumped by plow trucks.

Sections of Sheridan Drive and Niagara Falls Boulevard will be among the districts, said Ketchum, who emphasized that property owners still will be responsible for routine snow removal, but that the town will step in and help.

This winter's pesky repeated snowfalls have caused more shoveling-related complaints than normal in communities across the region.

"I pray for spring," Ketchum said.

But the passing of seasons won't ease Buchholtz's pain. Her anguish has only worsened, inflamed by the fact that the center of her life -- an Iraq War veteran known for taking care of his mother, his pregnant wife, Christen, his daughter and his stepdaughter -- is gone.

Buchholtz gathered at Acacia Park and Resthaven Cemetery in North Tonawanda with 15 relatives and friends last week to celebrate what would have been Justin's 30th birthday. A priest recited a blessing and balloons were released into the sky. The memory of Justin remains.

"It's just too much," she said, dissolving into tears. "It's only been two months. I feel like I have [been without] him for years."

Buchholtz says it's businesses, not pedestrians, that anger her. Justin was struck by a SUV while crossing a busy strip of Transit at the Elma-West Seneca border.

The Elma side has no sidewalks in front of many of the businesses, while the West Seneca side near Clinton is lined with sidewalks in front of businesses.

The day after Justin was struck, a worker was seen clearing sidewalks on that side of the street with a piece of heavy machinery, and a pedestrian lamented that plows heaped snow on sidewalks that were previously clear.

"If I knew someone died because I hadn't shoveled my walk, I would be out there shoveling every day," Buchholtz said. "It's hard to believe, but people do take the bus, a lot of them don't have cars and have to walk. If it was me now, I wouldn't even walk in the street for any reason."

e-mail: cspecht@buffnews.com and bmeyer@buffnews.com