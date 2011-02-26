Schmidt helps restore Bona's respectability

St. Bonaventure fans have vivid memories of the 1999-2000 season. Mark Schmidt has one of his own. Schmidt was an assistant coach for a Xavier team that traveled to a jam-packed Reilly Center late in the regular season and lost a thriller at the buzzer by one point.

When the team was at the Buffalo airport waiting for the flight home, Schmidt told Skip Prosser, his head coach and mentor, "Skip, that's the loudest place I've ever been."

Seven years later, the Bona head coaching job came open. Schmidt, by that time the head coach at Robert Morris, called Prosser to ask his opinion.

"He said, 'Remember what you told me that time at the airport?' " Schmidt recalled Wednesday. "He said, 'They've won before. Why can't they win again?' "

Schmidt thinks of that conversation often. Prosser, who moved on from Xavier to Wake Forest, died of a heart attack at 56 in the summer of 2007, before Schmidt coached a game at Bona. Schmidt, who coached under Prosser for eight years, once said he owes everything he has in the game to his late friend.

And of course, Prosser was right about the St. Bonaventure job. It hasn't been easy, and there's a lot left to be done. But Schmidt has restored the Bonnies to respectability. He has lifted the hopes of a proud basketball community that was devastated by scandal and years of losing.

Last Wednesday, the Bonnies beat Fordham in the Reilly Center, raising their record to 15-11 and 7-6 in the Atlantic 10. While they lost Saturday at Saint Joseph's, one more win would assure their first overall winning season -- and their first .500 record in the A-10 -- since the 2001-02 season.

"We set some goals when we started the season," Schmidt said. "We wanted to be the team that had the first winning record in the A-10 since '02. You try to put up things that are reachable. We're getting the program going in the right direction.

"We want to compete for a title one day," he said. "We know it's a long, hard road to do that. We had three scholarship guys when I got here. We just wanted to get back to being competitive. Now we're at the point where we want to win. The kids are buying in. We're making strides."

When strides are being made, fans will get a little carried away. Down in Olean, they're already talking about a possible NIT bid -- though that would probably require at least 18 victories. The Bonnies haven't advanced to the postseason since that '01-02 season, when they won 17 games under Jan van Breda Kolff.

The next big step would be to win a quarterfinal game in the A-10 Tournament, which begins with the on-campus opening round on March 8. The tournament then moves on to Atlantic City from March 11-13.

Last year, Bona won a play-in game at home against Duquesne. It was their first conference tourney win in nine years. They lost in the quarterfinals, which was nothing new. The Bonnies have won an A-10 quarterfinal game just once in the last 25 years. That was in 2000, when they lost the conference final and earned an NCAA at-large berth.

The Bonnies aren't even guaranteed a home play-in game in the jumbled A-10, where one game separated fifth place from ninth heading into Saturday's games. You have to finish eighth or higher to get a home game.

But you can't blame fans for getting excited. Bona will graduate only one senior, Ogo Adegboye, so things look even more promising for next year, when star Andrew Nicholson will be a senior with a veteran surrounding cast.

"I knew basketball was important here," said Schmidt, a native of North Attleboro, Mass., just outside Rhode Island. "I just didn't know it was this important. You don't [have] a true sense until you're into it. I didn't know the fan base was so strong and passionate. It's like a cult, in a positive sense. They're so engaged in basketball. It's a special thing. The Reilly Center is a special place.

"We go to George Washington and there's 500 people. We go to Fordham and three-quarters of the gym is Bonaventure people. Young and old. It makes it fun."

The Bonnies make it fun, if hair-raising at times. They've won a four-overtime game and a three-overtimer. They're among the top five in the A-10 in shooting and rebounding. They've added vital depth late in the year with the return of Marquise Simmons and the development of freshman reserve guard Matt Wright.

They're still building a program, as Schmidt says. It's not there yet, but it's close to where it was when Jim Baron took them to the NCAA tourney 11 years ago. As Prosser told Schmidt, St. Bonaventure isn't a graveyard. It's a place you can win.

Ask Tom Pecora, the Fordham coach. His team lost its 38th consecutive A-10 game on Wednesday. Pecora praised Schmidt, a good friend, for the job he's done in Olean. He said he'd like his Fordham team to be like St. Bonaventure one of these days.

Imagine that.

