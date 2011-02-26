Honor Roll / Recognizing the accomplishments of Western New Yorkers

The American Catholic Philosophical Association will bestow its most prestigious award, the Aquinas Medal, on Jorge Gracia of Amherst, SUNY distinguished professor, and Samuel P. Capen, chairman of the University at Buffalo departments of philosophy and comparative literature.

The medal, which has been presented since 1951, is awarded annually to a philosopher working in the area of medieval philosophy or Catholic philosophy for "outstanding teaching, personal publications of permanent and scholarly value, and influence upon American philosophical thought."

Gracia will receive the medal during the association's annual meeting Oct. 27-30 at St. Louis University. Gracia will deliver the Aquinas Medalist Address in connection with the award.

The Cuban-born Gracia was educated in Cuba, the United States and Canada, and received his doctorate in medieval philosophy from the University of Toronto. He joined the UB faculty in 1971.

***

A number of local young people and adults were honored at last weekend's 59th annual Diocesan Youth Convention at the Adam's Mark Hotel.

The Outstanding Catholic Youth Award was presented to Melanie Zachritz of St. Joseph University parish. She was honored for her service and commitment.

The Manus Christi (Hands of Christ) Award is given to teenagers who possess outstanding moral character, are seniors in high school, currently active in youth and parish ministries, and have at least two years of parish involvement. Recipients were: Krista Dean of St. Vincent de Paul, Niagara Falls; Sara Fox of St. John the Baptist, Alden; Robert Freeman of SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville; J. Daniel Gagne of Holy Trinity, Medina; Morgan Grisewood of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; Emma Henderson of St. Stephen, Grand Island; Koty Mann of St. Gregory the Great, Amherst; Kevin Monheim of Sacred Heart, Bowmansville; Tesha Parker of St. Joseph-University; Megan Roberts of Immaculate Conception, East Aurora; Amanda Steiner of Sacred Heart, Bowmansville; Kayla Sullivan of St. Joseph, Fredonia; Jessica York of St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster; Melanie Zachritz of St. Joseph-University; Mary Grace Zagmester of Holy Trinity, Medina; and Melissa Zimmermann of Assumption, Buffalo.

The For God and Youth Award, an award of the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry and the Diocese of Buffalo's Department of Youth & Young Adult Ministry, was presented to adults for contributing time and energy to the parish youth ministry. Recipients were: Mary Ellen Leising of SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville; Mary Jane Miga of St. Joseph, Fredonia; Debbi Testa of Christ the King, Snyder; and Jeffry Zimmermann of Assumption, Buffalo.

The Ed Argy Award for Community Service was presented to six parishes that have demonstrated a tradition of community service as an integral part of their youth ministry program: Holy Apostles, Jamestown; Our Lady of Loreto Parish, Falconer; Sacred Heart, Bowmansville; SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville; St. Andrew, Town of Tonawanda; and St. Joseph, Fredonia.

***

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council for the Boy Scouts of America named William Mattar chairman for their 2011 Fire and Ice event. Mattar, a local auto injury attorney and Eagle Scout was chairman of last year's 100th Year Gala.

William Mattar Law Offices have participated in many local community awareness projects, food drives, sponsorship of a safe ride home program and carbon monoxide poisoning awareness initiatives.

Locally, the Boys Scout of America has created a foundation for leadership and service. More than one million young people from Western New York have participated in the programs.

***

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's local chapter observed its annual Founders Day luncheon Feb. 20 in Hearthstone Manor, 333 Dick Road, Depew.

The theme was Dedicating Ourselves to Global Leadership Through Timeless Service.

Mary Ruth Kapsiak, who has been a member of Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter for more than 25 years, was recognized as member of the year.

Charlene Truitt Nelson, the regional director for the Great Lakes region of Alpha Kappa Alpha, was keynote speaker.

Other honorees and awards were: Tamara Brown, Emerging Young Leaders; City Court Judge James McLeod, Social Justice and Human Rights; Dr. John Gibbs, Health; attorney Michael Coppock, Economic Security Initiative; and Asakivele Buffalo Haiti, a local organization, Global Poverty.

***

State Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean, was presented with the National Future Farmers of America's Honorary American Degree recently by members of organization's New York chapter during a special ceremony held in Albany. The degree is the highest honorary award presented by the association in recognition of those who advance agricultural education through their personal commitment.

Mary Foote, president of the state chapter, said, "It is encouraging that Sen. Young is dedicated to farming and ensuring that our young people have career opportunities. Her background of growing up on a farm gives her insight into the critical issues that are most important to the FFA."

