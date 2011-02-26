Gun fee, registration proposed

If Senate Bill 2994, which Sen. Eric Adams (D-Brooklyn) has sponsored, becomes law in New York State, owners of all long guns will have to register every such weapon.

Along with an annual registration, Adams' bill would impose a fee of $15 per gun and an annual renewal fee of $10 for each gun a state resident owns. The bill also would require that all firearms acquired in the future be registered with information on where and how the gun was obtained.

State and national gun groups strongly oppose such gun-control legislation. New York State SCOPE president Stephen Aldstadt noted that at this point it is only a one-house bill -- just on the floor of the state senate. "But it could easily find sponsorship in the Assembly," Aldstadt added. SCOPE representatives will be in Albany during sessions in March. To view the SCOPE summation of this and other anti-gun state legislation, go to nyscope.org.

The U.S. Sportsmen's Alliance sees the bill as not only "an attack on gun ownership rights, [but also] a blatant tax on gun ownership." For details on the effort to oppose the Adams bill, go to ussportsmen.org. To obtain contact information for your senate representative, go to ussportsmen.org/LAC.

>Experts run the musky road

National and area musky experts will conduct a forum on all aspects of catching, releasing, and managing this remarkable game fish.

This series of Musky Road Rules Buffalo seminars will be held at the Holiday Inn Resort on Grand Island on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Lure Swap will be open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m.

Guides Tony Grant and Greg Thomas will serve as main speakers. Scott McKee, president of the Niagara Musky Association, will discuss good catch and release tactics. Mark Arena will give tips on tube-jig fishing. Capt. Larry Jones will cover basics for local trip planning.

Capacity for the presentations is 150; admission is $50 for adult males and free for children under 16 and women. The Lure Swap is free.

For registration details, go to muskyroadrules.com and click on the Buffalo clinic.

>Preserve members for a day

Friends of Reinstein Nature Preserve invite all to a "Be a Member for a Day" event Saturday at the preserve on Honorine Drive in Depew.

Day-long members can enjoy membership benefits that include a guided nature walk, making a pinecone bird feeder, trying out snowshoes or cross-country skis (with winter-like weather), and learning about all other advantages of preserve membership.

This gathering begins at 1 p.m., and all can warm up with hot beverages and snacks while participating in events. To register for this free gathering, call 683-5959.

>Parks sights site

The Niagara Parks Commission has completed a website describing the nearly 50 miles of parklands along the Niagara River corridor, from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario, in the Province of Ontario.

This site illustrates the many things to see and do along this scenic corridor. To view the options, go to niagaraparksnature.com.

