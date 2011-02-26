Around town / meetings and hearings this week

Cambria

The Planning Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 4160 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn.

Also this week:

The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 8 p.m. Monday in Town Hall.

***

Lewiston

The Town Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 1375 Ridge Road.

***

Lockport

The Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Building, One Locks Plaza.

Also this week:

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road.

***

Newfane

The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Early Childhood Center on Godfrey Road.

***

Niagara County

The county Refuse Disposal District board, followed by the Legislature Public Works Committee, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Extension, Lockport.

Also this week:

The County Legislature will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the County Courthouse, Park Avenue and Hawley Street, Lockport.

The County Legislature Community Safety and Security Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility.

***

North Tonawanda

The Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 216 Payne Ave. An agenda review session will be held in the city clerk-treasurer's office at 6:15.

***

Pendleton

The Town Board will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 6570 Campbell Blvd.

Also this week:

The Starpoint School Board will meet at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the district's board conference room in Starpoint Middle School on the district's Mapleton Road campus.

***

Porter

The Planning Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall, 3265 Creek Road.

***

Royalton

The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, Middleport.

***

Wheatfield

The Town Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 2800 Church Road.

Also this week:

The Niagara Wheatfield School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Adult Learning Center at the high school, 2292 Saunders Settlement Road.

***

Wilson

The School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school auditorium on the district's Lake Street campus.

Also this week:

The Town Board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 375 Lake St.