Deaths Death Notices
DULINSKI, Anne J. (Dobiesz)
DULINSKI - Anne J. (nee Dobiesz)
February 23, 2011; age 92; beloved wife of the late Roman D. Dulinski; loving mother of Elizabeth Martino and Susan Casimino; cherished grandmother of Leslie (Rafael) Martino-Velez, Christopher (Sheri) and Brian Casimino; adored great-grandmother of Bryce, Caden and Paolo; dear sister of 12 predeceased brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Sacred Heart Church (Bowmansville) at 10:00 AM. Friends are invited. Anne was a former resident of Bristol Village, Clarence, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne's name to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
