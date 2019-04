Spring football dates

---I've recieved a few emails about the start of spring practice for football at UB, which opens March 23 and ends with the Blue and White game April 16. Here is the complete list of practice dates:

Wednesday, March 23: 3-5 p.m.

Friday, March 25: 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 26: 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 29: 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30: 3-5 p.m.

Friday, April 1: 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5: 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6: 3-5 p.m.

Friday, April 8: 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9: 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12: 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13: 3-5 p.m.

Friday, April 15: 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 16: 2 p.m. Blue and White Game

---Rodney McKissic

(www.twitter.com/rodneyjmckissic)