Libya's Gadhafi battles spreading insurgency

Deep rifts have opened in Moammar Gadhafi's regime, with Libyan government officials at home and abroad resigning, air force pilots defecting and a bloody crackdown on protest in the capital of Tripoli, where cars and buildings were burned.

Gadhafi appeared briefly on state television early today to dispel rumors that he had fled. Sitting in a car in front of what appeared to be his residence, he told an interviewer that he had wanted to go to the capital's Green Square to talk to his supporters, but the rain stopped him.

"I am here to show that I am in Tripoli and not in Venezuela. Don't believe those misleading dog stations," he said, referring to media reports that he had left the country.

Pro-Gadhafi militia drove through Tripoli with loudspeakers and told people to stay in their homes, witnesses said, as security forces sought to keep the unrest that swept eastern parts of the country -- leaving the second-largest city of Benghazi in protesters' control -- from overwhelming the capital of 2 million people.

State television said the military had "stormed the hideouts of saboteurs" and urged the public to back security forces.

Protesters called for a demonstration in Green Square and in front of Gadhafi's residence, but witnesses in various neighborhoods described a scene of intimidation: helicopters hovering above the main seaside boulevard and pro-Gadhafi gun-men firing from moving cars and shooting at the facades of homes to terrify residents.

Youths trying to gather in the streets scattered and ran for cover amid gunfire, according to several witnesses, who like many reached in Tripoli by the Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. They said people wept over bodies of the dead left in the street.

Warplanes swooped low over Tripoli in the evening, and snipers took up position on roofs, apparently to stop people outside the capital from joining protests, according to Mohammed Abdul-Malek, a London-based opposition activist in touch with residents.

Gadhafi appeared to have lost the support of at least one major tribe, several military units and his own diplomats, including Ali Adjali, Libya's ambassador in Washington.

Ibrahim Dabbashi, Libya's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, accused the longest-serving Arab leader of committing genocide against his own people in the current crisis.

The eruption of turmoil in the capital after seven days of protests and clashes in Libya's eastern cities sharply escalated the challenge to Gadhafi.

His security forces have unleashed the bloodiest crackdown of any Arab country against the wave of protests sweeping the region, which toppled leaders of Egypt and Tunisia. At least 233 people have been killed so far, according to Human Rights Watch. The difficulty in getting information from Libya made obtaining a precise death toll impossible.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton called on Gad-hafi to "stop this unacceptable bloodshed" and said the world was watching the events "with alarm."

British Prime Minister David Cameron, visiting neighboring Egypt, called the crackdown "appalling."

Communications to Tripoli appeared to have been cut, and residents could not be reached by phone from outside the country. State television showed video of hundreds of Gadhafi supporters rallying in Green Square, waving palm fronds and pictures of him.

It also quoted Gadhafi's son, Seif al-Islam, as saying the military conducted airstrikes on remote areas, away from residential neighborhoods, on munitions warehouses, denying reports that warplanes attacked Tripoli and Benghazi.

Jordanians who fled Libya gave horrific accounts of a "bloodbath" in Tripoli, saying they saw people shot, scores of burned cars and shops, and what appeared to be armed mercenaries from other African countries.

Tripoli was largely shut down Monday, with schools, government offices and most stores closed, except for a few bakeries, said residents, who hunkered down in their homes.

Armed members of pro-government organizations called "Revolutionary Committees" hunted for protesters in Tripoli's old city, said one protester named Fathi.

Members of the militia occupied the city center and no one was able to walk in the street, said one resident who lives near Green Square and described a "very, very violent" situation.

"We know that the regime is reaching its end and Libyans are not retreating," he said. "People have a strange determination after all that happened."

In the first major sign of discontent in Gadhafi's government, the government news website Qureyna said Justice Minister Mustafa Abdel-Jalil resigned to protest the "excessive use of force" against unarmed demonstrators.

Abdel-Moneim al-Houni resigned Sunday as Libya's ambassador to the Arab League in Cairo to side with protesters and demand Gadhafi and his commanders be put on trial for "the mass killings in Libya."

Hussein el-Sadek el-Mesrati, a Libyan diplomat in China, told Al-Jazeera, "I resigned from representing the government of Mussolini and Hitler."

Two Mirage warplanes from the Libyan air force fled a Tripoli air base and landed on the nearby island of Malta, and their pilots -- two colonels -- asked for political asylum, Maltese military officials said.