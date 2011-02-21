Croce faces Statler competition Downstate developer offers trustee $250,000 for the vacant property

Long Island-based real estate developer Uri Kaufman said he remains eager to buy the Statler Towers, while local businessman Mark D. Croce continues his quest to wrap up a deal.

Kaufman has previously expressed interest in buying the Statler and says he has offered the trustee in the Statler bankruptcy case, Morris Horwitz, $250,000 for the property, $50,000 more than Croce plans to pay through his entity, Statler City LLC.

Kaufman also said he has submitted to City Hall a "comprehensive plan" for the 18-story property, a redevelopment that would include a hotel that would connect to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center via a footbridge; office suites; high-end retail; and residential space on the upper floors.

"We've said to the trustee we are prepared to sweeten the offer and pay all the real estate taxes at the closing," he said.

Kaufman, who plans to attend today's bankruptcy court hearing, said he has contacted Horwitz and Horwitz's attorney, Garry Graber, about his plan. "So far, the feeling is they want to go forward with Croce, they want to go with the bird in the hand."

Horwitz could not be reached to comment Monday.

At a hearing in late January, Croce's attorney said Croce was aiming to close a deal for the Statler by late March. Today's hearing is expected to provide Judge Carl L. Bucki an update on Croce's efforts to obtain waivers related to about $500,000 in unpaid taxes on the Statler.

The waivers would ensure that the city, county and city sewer and water authorities would not pursue the Statler bankruptcy estate for the unpaid taxes. The taxes themselves would not be waived; instead, the purchaser would be obligated to pay them.

While the trustee has been working with Croce on completing a deal, both Kaufman and local resident Bruce Biltekoff have continued to show interest in the Statler. Croce's offer is estimated at $700,000, including $200,000 for the property plus the unpaid taxes.

Croce has asked for $5.2 million in public funds to make immediate repairs to stabilize the Statler. But Mayor Byron W. Brown has said he wants to see a detailed plan from Croce before committing any public dollars to the project.

Kaufman said he has experience with properties like the Statler. In the Albany area, he won acclaim for the Lofts at Harmony Mills, which rejuvenated a massive former textile mill.

Kaufman said the passing of a state law regarding Historic Tax Credits gave him the impetus to act on his interest in the Statler. "That law has accomplished exactly what it was designed to accomplish," he said.

e-mail: mglynn@buffnews.com