FLEISCHMANN - Agnes Elise "Lisa"

February 19, 2011, suddenly, beloved daughter of the late Adelbert and Helen White Fleischmann; sister of Peter (Ilene) Fleischmann and Laura Justice Fleischmann; aunt of Sarah Rebecca (Todd) Larson, of Montclair, NJ; Simon Aaron (Jamie) Fleischmann, of Chicago, IL; Miles Justice Catalano of Los Angeles, CA; also survived by five great-nephews and nieces. Born in Buffalo, Lisa was a graduate of Nottingham, Convent of the Sacred Heart and Monticello College. She had a life-long love of caring for infants and children and worked as a nurse's aide in the nursery of Millard Fillmore Gates. She also worked as a teacher's aide at Westminster Early Childhood Special Needs Program. For many years she was the cashier and receptionist at Mark Toyota. She served on the Board of Directors of the Independent Living Center and was an active member of The Lions Club of Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 AM at Saint Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Interment immediately following at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Lisa's memory to the Independent Living Center, 3108 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com