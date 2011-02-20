MURRETT, Timothy ORourke

MURRETT - Timothy O'Rourke February 16, 2011; father of Colleen Sara of New York City and Christopher Ryan Murrett of Lakewood, OH and their mother Maureen Murman of Lakewood, OH; son of the late Martin J. and Martha Mary Murrett; brother of Mary Lynn, Robert B. (Judith), Paul M. (Jane Siebert) and Kevin D. (Michele Moses) Murrett. Friends may call Friday, February 25 from 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3000 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com