The daily dish

Not model behavior...

The wife of Britain's ex-leader Gordon Brown says she spotted Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi asking for model Naomi Campbell's phone number at an official dinner.

Sarah Brown said in an interview with the Daily Mail published Saturday that she later joked about the episode with "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling. She did not specify exactly when it took place or whether Berlusconi approached Campbell directly.

Campbell attended an official banquet with Brown, Berlusconi and other world leaders during the 2009 G-20 summit in London.

Berlusconi has long been known to have an eye for beautiful women. The 74-year-old was recently indicted on charges he paid for sex with an underage girl and then abused his influence to cover it up.

-----

Liz improving...

Elizabeth Taylor's health is improving, but the Oscar winner is still hospitalized in Los Angeles.

A spokeswoman for the 78-year-old actress says Taylor has continued to show great improvement, and her family and friends are very pleased with her progress.'

Publicist Jamie Cadwell said Friday that Taylor will remain under observation in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for the time being." She was admitted more than a week ago.

Taylor is being treated for symptoms of congestive heart failure, a condition she disclosed in November 2004.

-----

Buju awaits fate...

A jury stopped its deliberations last week in the federal drug trial of Grammy-winning reggae singer Buju Banton.

After deliberating for most of Friday, the jury could not reach a verdict. Jurors will reconvene Tuesday. Courts are closed today for Presidents Day.

The 37-year-old Banton is on trial for conspiring with two other men in setting up a drug deal in December 2009. His album "Before the Dawn" won a Grammy on Feb. 13 for best reggae album.

This is Banton's second trial; a jury deadlocked in his first trial last year. If convicted of all the charges, he faces up to life in prison.

-----

No advice needed...

Carlos Leon may have a close relationship with Madonna, but he has no plans to ask her for acting tips.

When asked about the notion, Leon told AP Entertainment: "God no. Career tips, yes, but never acting tips."

Leon made the comments while promoting the romantic comedy "Immigration Tango," about two couples arranging fake marriages to get green cards. He and Madonna have a daughter, Lourdes, together.

Leon says the superstar is supportive of everything he does, saying she "comes to the theater when I do theater."

While they remain great friends, Leon says it's not easy having a child with such a prominent celebrity.

As he puts it: "I can find a cure for AIDS, and every disease possible, and I'll still be associated with Madonna. And that's OK."