Mock field in motion Players will rise and fall after this week's NFL Combine with the top half of the NFL Draft still being dominated by defense

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to begin Wednesday, this is as good a time as any to start speculating on the draft in April.

If there is no collective bargaining agreement, drafting this year will present more challenges to teams than in the past. Without a CBA, there won't be free agency, which teams rely on to fill holes with veteran talent. That means teams will rely even more on draft picks to address needs.

With mock drafts, it's always a fluid situation. Analysts are known for making constant tweaks to their draft order. So don't hold us to the following selections because they're subject to change.

One thing that probably won't change is the top half of this year's draft will be dominated by defense.

1. Carolina Panthers: Nick Fairley, DT, Auburn. They wanted Stanford QB Andrew Luck and there is growing speculation they might take Auburn's Cam Newton. But the safer choice is Fairley, who gives them a disruptive force inside to go with their talented young defensive ends.

2. Denver Broncos: Da'Quan Bowers, DE, Clemson. Their secondary needs a youth injection, but new coach John Fox had Julius Peppers in Carolina, so he knows a great pass rusher can have a bigger impact on a defense.

3. Buffalo Bills: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn. While they have more glaring needs, finding a franchise signal-caller has to be a priority at some point. Newton is the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the draft, but his tremendous physical tools and potential may be too intriguing to pass up.

4. Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green, WR, Georgia. Chad Johnson and/or Terrell Owens won't be back. Green is a gifted big-play threat who might get Carson Palmer to rescind his trade demands.

5. Arizona Cardinals: Von Miller, OLB, Texas. We're assuming their woeful quarterback situation will be addressed via trade or free agency, so they grab a natural pass rusher who fits perfectly in their 3-4 scheme.

6. Cleveland Browns: Patrick Peterson, CB, LSU. They really covet Green, but Peterson is a great consolation prize. He's a freakish athlete with great size, speed and ball skills.

7. San Francisco 49ers: Marcell Dareus, DT/DE, Alabama. The Alex Smith mistake might scare them from taking a quarterback this high. They settle for a versatile defensive lineman who can play in any scheme.

8. Tennessee Titans: Blaine Gabbert, QB, Missouri. Vince Young won't be back and Kerry Collins is probably gone, too. Gabbert is a strong-armed passer who could flourish in an offense that features RB Chris Johnson, WR Kenny Britt and a sturdy line.

9. Dallas Cowboys: Prince Amukamara, CB, Nebraska. The offensive line is getting old, but the secondary was terrible last season and starting CB Terence Newman isn't getting any younger. The technically sound Amukamara would be a great addition.

10. Washington Redskins: Adrian Clayborn, DE, Iowa. With the two best quarterbacks gone, they turn to a defensive player who has the size to play in the 3-4 scheme and can provide a pass rush.

11. Houston Texans: Jimmy Smith, CB, Colorado. They took CB Kareem Jackson early last year. Playing in a division with Peyton Manning, you can never have enough corners. Houston allowed an NFL-worst 267.5 passing yards per game last year.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Robert Quinn, DE/OLB, North Carolina. They need to find QB Brett Favre's replacement, but Quinn is a top-10 talent who could slide down after missing last season on NCAA suspension.

13. Detroit Lions: Nate Solder, OT, Colorado. Protecting QB Matt Stafford is the highest priority. LT Jeff Backus is aging and the mountainous Soldier, whose stock is rising after a strong Senior Bowl, would be an ideal replacement.

14. St. Louis Rams: Julio Jones, WR, Alabama. Rookie QB Sam Bradford was terrific last season. Imagine what he'd do if he had someone to throw to? Jones is an imposing physical specimen who should emerge as a featured receiver.

15. Miami Dolphins: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama. Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams are free agents and one or both won't return. Ingram is NFL-ready with the size, balance, power and vision to draw comparisons to Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brandon Harris, CB, Miami. They're in a division with great quarterbacks and receivers, so adding secondary people with cover skills is not a bad idea.

17. New England Patriots (from Raiders): Cameron Jordan, DE, California. The lack of a pass rush exposed a young secondary last season. The son of former Vikings Pro Bowl TE Steve Jordan can bring pressure as a 3-4 end.

18. San Diego Chargers: Ryan Kerrigan, DE, Purdue. The Chargers need to shore up their defensive line and Kerrigan is a relentless player who can hold up against the run and get after the quarterback.

19. N.Y. Giants: Akeem Ayers, OLB, UCLA. They needed more speed at linebacker. Ayers is a fast, athletic guy who can make plays all over the field.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin. They addressed the interior defensive line last year with Gerald McCoy and Brian Price. Now they add a player who can provide a pass rush off the edge.

21. Kansas City Chiefs: Mike Pouncey, G/C, Florida. With C Casey Wiegmann considering retirement and LG Brian Waters headed that way soon, Pouncey makes a lot of sense. He's not as good as his brother, Maurkice, but is still worthy of this pick.

22. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Castonzo, OT, Boston College. Peyton Manning rarely gets sacked, but Castonzo's physical blocking is needed to ignite a dormant running game.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin. Andy Reid loves big guys. Carimi is a massive road grader who could emerge as a solid bookend with Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters or move inside to guard.

24. New Orleans Saints: Aldon Smith, DE, Missouri. The Saints don't have much of a pass rush besides Will Smith. Aldon Smith is a speed rusher defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will enjoy using in pressure packages.

25. Seattle Seahawks: Jake Locker, QB, Washington. Matt Hasselbeck is expected to return and Charlie Whitehurst also will be back, so the Seahawks can afford to gamble on Locker, who has talent but needs time for polishing.

26. Baltimore Ravens: Torrey Smith, WR, Maryland. The Ravens need speed at receiver and Smith is one of the fastest in the draft. He's a little raw, but they can afford to give him time to learn the ropes.

27. Atlanta Falcons: Cameron Heyward, DE, Ohio State. The Falcons' early playoff exit was due in large part to their inability to pressure the quarterback. The son of former NFL RB Craig "Ironhead" Heyward has the pass rush skills to keep double teams off DE John Abraham.

28. New England Patriots: Leonard Hankerson, WR, Miami. The Patriots have a bunch of small possession receivers, but not enough size and speed. Hankerson can stretch the field vertically and has the body to make tough catches in traffic.

29. Chicago Bears: Tyron Smith, OT, USC. After their O-line allowed the most sacks in the NFL last season, this is a no-brainer for the Bears. Smith is rated much higher on some boards, so the Bears would be thrilled to get him at this spot.

30. N.Y. Jets: Justin Houston, OLB, Georgia. Rex Ryan's blitzes aren't effective without a consistent pass rush. Houston fits the system because he can bring pressure off the edge.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Williams, CB Texas. They need help on both lines, but the secondary was shredded in the Super Bowl and No. 1 CB Ike Taylor is a free agent. Williams has size and speed to hold his own against opposing receivers and would soften the loss of Taylor.

32. Green Bay Packers: Derek Sherrod, OT, Mississippi State. Starting LT Chad Clifton turns 35 in June. Sherrod's addition, coupled with the Bryan Bulaga pick last year, should make QB Aaron Rodgers feel more secure.

