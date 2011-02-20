LEWANDOWSKI, Mary A. (Wichrowski)

LEWANDOWSKI - Mary A. (Wichrowski)

Of Hamburg, February 19, 2011. Wife of the late Edward Lewandowski; mother of Daniel (Patricia) and Michael Lewandowski and Diane Errington; also survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Tuesday morning at 9:30 and from SS Peter and Paul Church at 10:00. Friends invited. Visiting hours Sunday 7-9 PM and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Online guest register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com