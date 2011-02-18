Egyptian revolution shows awesome power of the web

Anyone who still doesn't believe in the power of the Internet and social media just needs to look at the events of the last few weeks in Egypt. A popular protest movement organized by young web-savvy revolutionaries using Facebook and Twitter took only 18 days to topple the authoritarian regime of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, a despot who ruled that country for nearly three decades.

The face of the revolution was a 30-year-old Google marketing manager named Wael Ghonim, who took a leave of absence to help mobilize the groundswell of protests in Egypt. The large-scale demonstrations were planned from a Facebook page and in Google chat rooms, while instructions for protesters to march to Tahrir Square in Cairo, the epicenter of the protest, were given via Twitter.

In an effort to unplug the protest movement's "command and control" system, Mubarak's security apparatus tried to block pro-democracy protesters from communicating by shutting down Internet service providers and cutting off cellular phone service in Egypt. Nevertheless, even with no Internet traffic going in or out of the country, Egyptian protesters were able to bypass these blocks to Facebook and Twitter through proxy servers and third-party applications to get the word out.

"The revolution started on Facebook," Ghonim told CNN. "I want to meet (Facebook founder) Mark Zuckerberg and thank him," adding that "If you want to liberate a society, just give them the Internet." Revolution 2.0, as he dubbed it, was a peaceful revolution that overthrew an entrenched and repressive regime in Egypt not through violence but by using the most powerful weapon at their disposal -- social networking.

Started in a Harvard University dorm room, Facebook, now with more than 500 million active users worldwide, has emerged as far more than just a global website for keeping in touch with friends and family. It is a political platform and force for change to be reckoned with in the early 21st century.

Connecting people is at the heart of the Facebook social network but, as in the Egyptian case, it has proven equally adept at fomenting popular dissent. Dictators and authoritarian regimes around the world have every right to fear the power of the Internet and social media. It's not surprising that news of the events in Egypt have been strongly suppressed in China.

Here, in Western New York, we just witnessed the power of the Internet and social media in ending the political career of a rising Republican star in Congress. Rep. Chris Lee resigned abruptly after Gawker, a gossip website, revealed a Craigslist online dating scandal involving the married local congressman. Lee used an e-mail address tied to his personal Facebook account to contact a Maryland woman, who later turned over the embarrassing emails to Gawker for online posting. Again, thank you, Mark Zuckerberg.

Greg Slabodkin is a technology writer who lives in Kenmore.