A little information goes a long way in crisis

A few years ago, I stepped out of the shower in front of a full-length mirror and groaned, "I am really falling apart!" My 15-year-old daughter stepped into the bathroom as I said this and responded, "Mom, you aren't so bad with your clothes on." Thank goodness I have enough clothes to hide under. The one thing I will not hide is helpful information.

Recently, my 80-year-old aunt became ill while away from home. She was with two nieces who have known her all their lives. Our aunt had no vital medical information with her. Vital means life-sustaining in this instance. She carried no name of her physician or his hospital of affiliation, no list of current medications, no health care proxy name, no instructions regarding life support if unconscious. Her cell phone contained many numbers, but if she had been out without relatives, one would not know who to call first.

Both nieces are responsible, intelligent adults, but they were powerless to make informed medical decisions for our aunt.

Fortunately, our aunt received adequate care from the physicians at the hospital where the ambulance had taken her. She admitted a few days afterward that she couldn't think straight when she was asked where the ambulance should take her for care. This aunt, like many of us, doesn't want to think about emergencies, crises, or heaven forbid, death.

I have asked friends, relatives and colleagues if they carry necessary medical information; nine out of 10 do not. Why are they hiding this crucial information? My husband and I have a laminated card from our attorney that gives some of the information. You don't need an attorney to print up a card. We also carry a list of our current medications and allergies and who to call in an emergency.

We all need a designated health care advocate, other than our physician. A family member or friend who knows something about health care and lives near enough to be at the hospital if needed is a wise choice for a health care advocate. People without spouses tell me that having a spouse makes this process easier. My spouse is capable in many ways, but he is the last person I would want as my health care advocate.

Call, text or e-mail your best choice for a health advocate to that person while you are well. Sign a statement designating that person your advocate, allowing him or her access to your medical information if needed, and the ability to act on your behalf. There are easy-to-understand forms online, at hospitals or from attorneys.

My careers as a registered nurse and librarian have made me acutely aware of the need to keep vital information current, accessible and available at all times. Most life-saving medical treatments will work in an emergency despite the lack of past medical information, but emergency physicians and staff will have to work in the dark and hope that their treatments will not conflict with a condition that is unrecognized.

I worry about my baby-boomer peers who are hiding information that could save their lives, or at the very least, enhance the quality of their care if an accident or emergency should occur. Regardless of your intelligence, clarity of mind or unrealistic belief that nothing will ever happen to you, ease my worries and put a small card with crucial information in your wallet.

Kenneth Grahame said, "The strongest human instinct is to impart information, the second strongest is to resist it." I have followed my first instinct, please don't follow your second.

Linda Militello, of East Amherst, urges people to keep vital medical information current and accessible in case of an emergency.